Food Train sold and renamed, Provecho opens to positive reception 

Rail sale

Crazy Otto's Diner owner Jack Cox has sold The Food Train to Deanna and Dodd Johnson. The Springs residents have re-named it Black Forest Chew Chew Gastrotruck (bfchewchew.com), and they've taken it on the road as of Saturday, Oct. 29.

"We're creating something a little elevated," says Dodd. "It's not just a food truck."

Dodd's a native of Austin, Texas, where he was in catering on and off for 20 years, working everything from dishwashing to management. Deanna comes from Sacramento, California, where her family owned restaurants. She's been in the business for at least 30 years, and the couple has been in town for around five. They share a passion for food and travel, so their menu is a little different.

"We try to bring people a taste of the world that's approachable and affordable," says Deanna. She calls what they serve "international comfort food," with items ranging from Mexican corn salad — esquites — to shrimp bahn mi tacos. Deanna also promises a soon-to-debut "South in your mouth" burger with pimento cheese, featuring bacon from local Big Red Bacon.

"You never know what you're gonna get when you come by our truck," Deanna says. They plan to change the menu weekly, adapting not only to customer tastes and a need to stay diverse, but to what's being served where they set up. For instance, Deanna says that if they're going to a brewery that's had a lot of barbecue and Mexican options that week, they'll veer toward Asian fusion items. Ultimately, they hope to complement the food scene around them as well as satisfy customers.

The Johnsons are still establishing their circuit, but check online for truck locations.

Source of flavor

As of Tuesday, Oct. 25, Provecho (3240 Centennial Blvd., provechocs.com) has opened in the former Borriello Brothers at the corner of Centennial and Fillmore. Back in August, we spoke to proprietor/general manager Carole De La Fuente about her and husband Jorge's long-time dream to open a restaurant, now manifested in a spot with patio views of the mountains. The former Cozumel, Mexico, residents — Jorge's a native — have built their menu around more traditional, less Tex-Mex items.

"We've definitely had to [educate our customers]," says Carole. She notes, though, that her servers have been doing a fine job of explaining the dishes. Diners have largely been receptive to the menu.

"We've had a great response," says Carole. "People are excited about it." Right now, the restaurant is only open for breakfast and lunch services, but as Carole told us in August, plans have always been in place to open up for dinner service.

Thanks to Provecho's strong reception, the kitchen staff is already training up for dinner, and she hopes to add dinner hours within two weeks. She acknowledges that the dinner menu will look very similar to lunch. But, she notes, "At least patrons will be able to take advantage of the full bar."