Funky Meters is here to funkify your life 

Alongside Booker T. & The M.G.s and George Clinton’s Funkadelic, The Meters were among the chief architects of the funk movement. And while the legendary New Orleans band’s original lineup hasn’t recorded together since the 1970s, key members Art Neville and George Porter have continued on as the Funky Meters, a band that manages to recapture that second-line funk spirit with its repertoire of both new and classic material. You can catch the group on its return visit to Boulder’s Fox Theatre March 23.



Meanwhile, here are more notable shows taking place across Colorado in the weeks ahead:

Donavon Frankenreiter, Bluebird Theater, Denver, March 9The New Mastersounds, Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, Denver, March 9-10Peter Mulvey, Friends House Concerts, March 10Suicidal Tendencies, Summit Music Hall, Denver, March 10Elton John & His Band, Broadmoor World Arena, March 16Rakim, Black Sheep, March 16Panic! At the Disco, Pepsi Center, Denver, March 17The Orwells, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, March 22Sleigh Bells, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, March 24Coco Montoya, Oriental Theater, Denver, March 26Big Sean, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, March 28Jonathan Richman, Bluebird Theater, Denver, March 28Regina Spektor, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, March 29Social Distortion, Ogden Theatre, Denver, March 30-31Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz, The Broadmoor, March 30-April 1Sierra Hull, Colorado College, March 31Dengue Fever, Oriental Theater, Denver, April 8Ravi Coltrane, Dazzle Jazz, Denver, April 19Thievery Corporation, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, April 21Wovenhand, Marquis Theater, Denver, April 28Peter Hook and The Light, Summit Music Hall, Denver, April 29Here’s what else is playing around this week:Black Sheep, Samiam, The Gamits, Armchair Martian, Cheap Perfume (hardcore), 7 p.m.Motif Jazz Cafe, Joe Gacioch Trio & Jazz Jam Night, 7 p.m.Rico’s, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.Black Sheep, Ides of Mae, Arwen & the Mega Reset, Over the Castle, Blue Mesa (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Jives Coffee Lounge, The Beatidudes (acoustic), 7 p.m.Kinfolks, Jeremy Facknitz (acoustic), 8 p.m.Motif Jazz Cafe, Colin Trusedell Trio CD Release Show, 8 p.m.Rawkus, jPhelpz, DJ GBP, Rave Master Cave, Rankinfile (dance), 8:30 p.m.Triple Nickel Tavern, Ruines ov Abaddon, Among the Land of the Blind, Aktor (metal), 8 p.m.Kinfolks, Ian Gott (Americana), 7:30 p.m.McCabe’s Tavern, St. Patrick’s Day with The Band Tim Finnigan, 1:30 p.m.Motif Jazz Cafe, Alan Joseph Trio (jazz), 8 p.m.Rawkus, Antiserum, DJ Parrish, MVRTIVL LVW, Mirron (dance), 8:30 p.m.SouthSide Johnny’s, Tinker’s Damn Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m.Black Sheep, Inna Vision (rock/pop), 8 p.m.SouthSide Johnny’s, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.The Buzz, DJ Snipez (dance), 9 p.m.Triple Nickel Tavern, Cloud Catcher, The Munsens, Still Valley (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin’s Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.SouthSide Johnny’s, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.Benny’s, Sweet T’s Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.Black Sheep, Residual Kid (rock/pop), 7 p.m.