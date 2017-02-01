February 01, 2017 News » Local News

Furda named COO of cyber security center 

By

COURTESY COLORADO SPRINGS BUSINESS JOURNAL
  • Courtesy Colorado Springs Business Journal

Jen Furda, publisher of the Colorado Springs Business Journal, announced last week she'd accepted the position of chief operating officer at the National Cybersecurity Center, starting Feb. 24.

Furda served as associate publisher of the Journal after John Weiss bought the publication from The Dolan Co. several years ago. She was promoted to publisher in 2015 when Weiss announced his semi-retirement.

She previously worked for the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Both the Journal and the Colorado Springs Independent are owned by the Colorado Publishing House.

