September 21, 2016 Music » AudioFile

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Gavin DeGraw reflects on a hit-and-run past 

AudioFile

By

Tools

Gavin DeGraw, with Andy Grammer
Saturday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m.
1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield
Tickets: $35-$49.50, all-ages; 303/410-0700, 1stbankcenter.com.
click to enlarge Big draw DeGraw: 'You want to let them know who you are.'
  • Big draw DeGraw: 'You want to let them know who you are.'

Gavin DeGraw has an artistic credo that continues to guide his songwriting, especially on the starkly candid dirge "Harder to Believe." One of the standout tracks on his fifth album, Something Worth Saving, released this month on RCA, it's basically about waking up alive on one particularly scary morning.

"The worst thing you could ever have is a boring life," says the multi-platinum pop/R&B stylist. "So obviously, I write about my life, because if you're just a songwriter making things rhyme, then no one's ever going to know anything about you. So then who are you, really?"

The evening in question — Aug. 8, 2011 — doesn't translate easily into a four-minute song. Taking a night off from touring with Train and Maroon 5 in New York City, the singer thought he'd drop by the National Underground, the lower East Side bar he owned with his brother. The two had opened it with the best of intentions, hoping to create a hip hangout for local musicians. Walking home early that morning, he wound up fighting three assailants, and — with his fingers too bloody to dial his cellphone for help — was apparently hit by the lone cab he tried to hail.

The only thing he remembers for sure was waking up in the hospital with a concussion and facial fractures, a breathing tube down his throat.

DeGraw understands that many composers use metaphors and allegories to camouflage real, sometimes controversial events in their lives. That's just not his style.

"I think it's important that people — even if they don't necessarily identify with you — will at least be able to identify you as an artist," he says. "And sure, certain things you don't want them to have to identify with you on, like something bad that happened to you. But if you can warn somebody, why not? You want to let them know who you are, what you've done, and what you went through. And some of it is great stuff. Some of it is the best shit."

Elsewhere on Something Worth Saving, finger-popping numbers like "New Girl," "Kite Like Girl," and the kickoff single "She Sets the City On Fire" all seem to trumpet a brand-new relationship, a possibility that DeGraw will neither confirm nor deny. After all, you have to draw the confessional line somewhere.

"I always leave the private life out of business, but you can always write about love," he says, evasively.

Prior to finding fame with his hit-spawning 2003 debut album Chariot, DeGraw grew up in upstate New York's Catskill Mountains. He still recalls how, upon his arrival in the big city, people told him not to not make eye contact with strangers, to stay focused on the pavement ahead when walking around its bustling streets. At the time, he shrugged off the advice. "I thought, 'Oh, this city's not dangerous!'" he says.

DeGraw has since closed down the National Underground, choosing to instead open one in Nashville, where he also maintains a residence.

"But I wouldn't change a thing about New York," he says. "You play the odds, and every once in a while, you stumble onto a bad dude — that's all there is to it. And I fought a gang, so you win some, you lose some. And if you live through it? Hey, you've got a story to tell."

More AudioFile »

  • AudioFile

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in AudioFile

Readers also liked…

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Johnny Martin Cup Car Show @ Johnny Martin's Car Central

    • Sat., Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free to attend, $45/vehicle entry fee

  • Playing Around User Submitted
    Jam Night @ Rocks Sports Bar & Grill

    • Tuesdays, 8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 27

  • Playing Around
    Blood On The Dance Floor, Cloud Temple, Cosmic Waste @ Sunshine Studios

    • Fri., Sept. 23, 6 p.m. $12-$15

  • User Submitted
    Hausmusik presents Beethoven and Chausson @ Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

    • Mon., Sept. 26, 6:15-8:30 p.m. $50 for individual tickets, first time subscriber sale of $100 for the 4 concert series (normally $160)
    • Buy Tickets

  • Big Gigs
    Chance the Rapper @ Fillmore Auditorium

More »

More by Tom Lanham

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation