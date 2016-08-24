Get Involved 

Go green
Enjoy some local beer while networking with the Green Cities Coalition, which is working to make the Springs more environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive. Share ideas and figure out how to make a difference.
Green Drinks
Thursday, Aug. 25, 7-9 p.m.
Trinity Brewing
1466 Garden of the Gods Road, free to attend, beer available for purchase
Contact: chairman@greencitiescoalition.net
Talk pot
Bring questions, concerns, needs and wants to this Q&A with the Cannabis Patient Rights Coalition. They're endeavoring to address the perspectives of patients and neighbors alike.
"Medical Marijuana and Our Community"
Saturday, Aug. 27, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Sand Creek Branch Library
1821 S. Academy Blvd.
Contact: facebook.com/cannaprc
Protect a vet
Visit a few veteran-friendly businesses on today's biker poker run while raising money for disabled vets. Start at Sarges' and enjoy live music and vendor booths.
Helping Hands Helping the Community
Sunday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sarges' Grill
6436 U.S. Hwy. 85, Fountain, free
Contact: dilrinasevents@gmail.com
