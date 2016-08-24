Get Involved 

Go green

Enjoy some local beer while networking with the Green Cities Coalition, which is working to make the Springs more environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive. Share ideas and figure out how to make a difference.

Green Drinks

Thursday, Aug. 25, 7-9 p.m.

Trinity Brewing

1466 Garden of the Gods Road, free to attend, beer available for purchase

Contact: chairman@greencitiescoalition.net

Talk pot

Bring questions, concerns, needs and wants to this Q&A with the Cannabis Patient Rights Coalition. They're endeavoring to address the perspectives of patients and neighbors alike.

"Medical Marijuana and Our Community"

Saturday, Aug. 27, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Sand Creek Branch Library

1821 S. Academy Blvd.

Contact: facebook.com/cannaprc

Protect a vet

Visit a few veteran-friendly businesses on today's biker poker run while raising money for disabled vets. Start at Sarges' and enjoy live music and vendor booths.

Helping Hands Helping the Community

Sunday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sarges' Grill

6436 U.S. Hwy. 85, Fountain, free

Contact: dilrinasevents@gmail.com

