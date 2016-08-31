Get Involved 

Stand strong
Show your solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as they protest the Dakota Access Pipeline that will cut through their sacred lands. This event is part of a nationwide nonviolent protest.
Stand with Standing Rock
Saturday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.
Contact: facebook.com/unitecoloradosprings
Fill up
Help Clayfest pay for teachers and materials by buying a hand-crafted clay bowl and filling it full of homemade wontons. You can keep the bowl, and refills on wontons are free.
Clayfest Wonton Fundraiser
Saturday, Sept. 3, 2-5 p.m.
Manitou Art Center
515 Manitou Ave., $20
Contact: localclay@clayfest.org
Bowl for better lives
Raise money for disabled American veterans with the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire, while bowling alongside some of the Springs' favorite — and most fabulous — drag queens and kings.
Antoinette Lilly's Second Annual Drag Queen Bowlathon
Sunday, Sept. 4, 2-5 p.m.
King Pin Lanes
3410 N. Academy Blvd., $15
Contact: antoniettelilly1959@yahoo.com
