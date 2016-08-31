Get Involved 

Stand strong

Show your solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as they protest the Dakota Access Pipeline that will cut through their sacred lands. This event is part of a nationwide nonviolent protest.

Stand with Standing Rock

Saturday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.

Contact: facebook.com/unitecoloradosprings

Fill up

Help Clayfest pay for teachers and materials by buying a hand-crafted clay bowl and filling it full of homemade wontons. You can keep the bowl, and refills on wontons are free.

Clayfest Wonton Fundraiser

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2-5 p.m.

Manitou Art Center

515 Manitou Ave., $20

Contact: localclay@clayfest.org

Bowl for better lives

Raise money for disabled American veterans with the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire, while bowling alongside some of the Springs' favorite — and most fabulous — drag queens and kings.

Antoinette Lilly's Second Annual Drag Queen Bowlathon

Sunday, Sept. 4, 2-5 p.m.

King Pin Lanes

3410 N. Academy Blvd., $15

Contact: antoniettelilly1959@yahoo.com

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 44.