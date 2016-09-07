Get Involved 

Keep up with climate

Get a grip on the complex issue of climate change by spending the evening with Susan Joy Hassol, who condenses and translates hard, scientific facts into something we can all understand.

"Climate Communication:" State of the Rockies Speakers Series

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m.

CC, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free

Contact: 389-6000

Listen and share

Attend the first of three listening sessions to weigh in on the recent Colorado College/Fine Arts Center partnership. You'll learn more about the plan and get a chance to ask questions.

FAC/CC Listening Session

Thursday, Sept. 8, 7:30-9 a.m.

Fine Arts Center, Music Room

30 W. Dale St., free

Contact: coloradocollege.edu/csfac

Seek solutions

Do your part to help solve the housing crisis by joining PATH and Pikes Peak Continuum of Care as they discuss affordable housing initiatives.

Housing Solutions Summit

Monday, Sept. 12, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

UCCS' Roaring Fork Dining Hall, Kettle Creek Room

1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., free

Contact: carrie@peoplesaccesstohomes.org

