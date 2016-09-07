Get Involved 

Keep up with climate
Get a grip on the complex issue of climate change by spending the evening with Susan Joy Hassol, who condenses and translates hard, scientific facts into something we can all understand.
"Climate Communication:" State of the Rockies Speakers Series
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m.
CC, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free
Contact: 389-6000
Listen and share
Attend the first of three listening sessions to weigh in on the recent Colorado College/Fine Arts Center partnership. You'll learn more about the plan and get a chance to ask questions.
FAC/CC Listening Session
Thursday, Sept. 8, 7:30-9 a.m.
Fine Arts Center, Music Room
30 W. Dale St., free
Contact: coloradocollege.edu/csfac
Seek solutions
Do your part to help solve the housing crisis by joining PATH and Pikes Peak Continuum of Care as they discuss affordable housing initiatives.
Housing Solutions Summit
Monday, Sept. 12, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
UCCS' Roaring Fork Dining Hall, Kettle Creek Room
1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., free
Contact: carrie@peoplesaccesstohomes.org
For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 44