September 07, 2016 Calendar » Get Involved

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Get Involved 

Tools

Keep up with climate

Get a grip on the complex issue of climate change by spending the evening with Susan Joy Hassol, who condenses and translates hard, scientific facts into something we can all understand.

"Climate Communication:" State of the Rockies Speakers Series

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m.

CC, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free

Contact: 389-6000

Listen and share

Attend the first of three listening sessions to weigh in on the recent Colorado College/Fine Arts Center partnership. You'll learn more about the plan and get a chance to ask questions.

FAC/CC Listening Session

Thursday, Sept. 8, 7:30-9 a.m.

Fine Arts Center, Music Room

30 W. Dale St., free

Contact: coloradocollege.edu/csfac

Seek solutions

Do your part to help solve the housing crisis by joining PATH and Pikes Peak Continuum of Care as they discuss affordable housing initiatives.

Housing Solutions Summit

Monday, Sept. 12, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

UCCS' Roaring Fork Dining Hall, Kettle Creek Room

1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., free

Contact: carrie@peoplesaccesstohomes.org

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 44

More Get Involved »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Get Involved

Readers also liked…

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Monthly Historical Presentation: The Works and Life of Pioneer Photographer B. H. Gurnsey @ Colorado Springs Masonic Hall

    • Mon., Sept. 12, 6 p.m. $17

  • Live Taping of “Washington Week with Gwen Ifill: Colorado Edition” @ CC's Cornerstone Arts Center

    • Fri., Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Free
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Get Your Heart Racing With Orangetheory Fitness (Health & Healing)

    • Sat., Sept. 24, 1-2:30 p.m. $15
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Cine-Talk Series, Sully @ Hollywood Theaters - Interquest Stadium 14

    • Sat., Sept. 10, 7-9:30 p.m. $20
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick
    Bristol Brewing Brewers Dinner (Food & Drink)

More »

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation