Get Involved 

Talk with a cop
Join the discussion between the Colorado Springs Police Department and local activists in civil liberties, justice and peace. The Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission and the Colorado Springs ACLU Chapter will be represented.
Freedom and Safety in Colorado Springs
Wednesday, Sept. 14, 8:30 p.m.
Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., free
Contact: 201-8597
Tat up
Take this chance to finally get that tattoo you've always wanted and support the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society while you're at it. Money raised from each small tattoo will support the society's awareness and patient-support programs.
Grand Opening and Tattooathon
Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Fallen Heroes Tattoo
524 W. Colorado Ave.
Contact: bb@fallenheroestattoo.com
Share the love
Help your neighbors in need by sorting and packing food boxes with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. Register for one of two shifts at careandshare.org/event/sortouthunger
Sort Out Hunger
Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Care and Share, 2605 Preamble Point, free
Contact: eric@careandshare.org
