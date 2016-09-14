Get Involved 

Talk with a cop

Join the discussion between the Colorado Springs Police Department and local activists in civil liberties, justice and peace. The Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission and the Colorado Springs ACLU Chapter will be represented.

Freedom and Safety in Colorado Springs

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 8:30 p.m.

Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., free

Contact: 201-8597

Tat up

Take this chance to finally get that tattoo you've always wanted and support the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society while you're at it. Money raised from each small tattoo will support the society's awareness and patient-support programs.

Grand Opening and Tattooathon

Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fallen Heroes Tattoo

524 W. Colorado Ave.

Contact: bb@fallenheroestattoo.com

tinyurl.com/Tat-up

Share the love

Help your neighbors in need by sorting and packing food boxes with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. Register for one of two shifts at careandshare.org/event/sortouthunger

Sort Out Hunger

Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Care and Share, 2605 Preamble Point, free

Contact: eric@careandshare.org

