September 21, 2016 Calendar » Get Involved

Plan Manitou

Review the natural hazard component of the Manitou Springs community master plan. Between fires and floods, it's a good idea to know where the city stands.

Natural Hazard Risk and Resiliency

Open House

Thursday, Sept. 22, 3-5 p.m.

Manitou Springs Town Hall

606 Manitou Ave.

Contact: kberchtold@comsgov.com

Live and learn

Gain a better understanding of what it's like to live in poverty through the use of "play" money and timed exercises.

Poverty Simulator

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

D-38 School Administration Building

146 Jefferson St., Monument, free

Contact: 481-4864 ext. 109

Register at RSVP@Tri-LakesCares.org

Build it

Join forces with more than 70 volunteers building a playground in one day (and some change). All you need to know is how to hold a hammer. Register at coloradosprings.gov/Volunteer.

Playground Community Build

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cheyenne Meadows Park, 3868 Glenmeadow Drive

Contact: 385-5940, hmiller@springsgov.com.

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 40.

