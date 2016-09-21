Get Involved 

Plan Manitou
Review the natural hazard component of the Manitou Springs community master plan. Between fires and floods, it's a good idea to know where the city stands.
Natural Hazard Risk and Resiliency
Open House
Thursday, Sept. 22, 3-5 p.m.
Manitou Springs Town Hall
606 Manitou Ave.
Contact: kberchtold@comsgov.com
Live and learn
Gain a better understanding of what it's like to live in poverty through the use of "play" money and timed exercises.
Poverty Simulator
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
D-38 School Administration Building
146 Jefferson St., Monument, free
Contact: 481-4864 ext. 109
Register at RSVP@Tri-LakesCares.org
Build it
Join forces with more than 70 volunteers building a playground in one day (and some change). All you need to know is how to hold a hammer. Register at coloradosprings.gov/Volunteer.
Playground Community Build
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cheyenne Meadows Park, 3868 Glenmeadow Drive
Contact: 385-5940, hmiller@springsgov.com.
