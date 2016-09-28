Get Involved 

Mentally prepare
Pick the brains of state Legislature candidates as they discuss mental health policies. There will be opportunities to ask questions, so come prepared.
Mental Health Candidate Forum
Thursday, Sept. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.
Penrose Library
20 N. Cascade Ave., free
Contact: namicolorado.org
Share your thoughts
Stop by for the final listening session hosted by the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and Colorado College. This is your last chance to voice your opinion on the organizations' merger.
FAC/CC Listening Session
Monday, Oct. 3, 5-6:30 p.m.
CC's Gaylord Hall, 902 N. Cascade Ave.
Contact: 389-6699, lyrae.williams@coloradocollege.edu
Ally up
Show your support for Inside/Out Youth Services in its mission to provide resources and safe spaces to LGBTQ youths. The organization will update you on its progress and share its plans for the future.
Inside/Out AllyUp Breakfast
Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
DoubleTree Hotel
1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., meaningful donations requested
Contact and registration: insideoutys.org/events
For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 46.