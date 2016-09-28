September 28, 2016 Calendar » Get Involved

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Get Involved 

Tools

Mentally prepare

Pick the brains of state Legislature candidates as they discuss mental health policies. There will be opportunities to ask questions, so come prepared.

Mental Health Candidate Forum

Thursday, Sept. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Penrose Library

20 N. Cascade Ave., free

Contact: namicolorado.org

Share your thoughts

Stop by for the final listening session hosted by the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and Colorado College. This is your last chance to voice your opinion on the organizations' merger.

FAC/CC Listening Session

Monday, Oct. 3, 5-6:30 p.m.

CC's Gaylord Hall, 902 N. Cascade Ave.

Contact: 389-6699, lyrae.williams@coloradocollege.edu

Ally up

Show your support for Inside/Out Youth Services in its mission to provide resources and safe spaces to LGBTQ youths. The organization will update you on its progress and share its plans for the future.

Inside/Out AllyUp Breakfast

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

DoubleTree Hotel

1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., meaningful donations requested

Contact and registration: insideoutys.org/events

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 46.

More Get Involved »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Get Involved

Readers also liked…

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    The 2016 Southern Colorado Conservation Awards @ Cheyenne Mountain Resort

    • Wed., Sept. 28, 5-9 p.m. $40-$100

  • "The Edge: The War Against Cheating and Corruption in the Cutthroat World of Elite Sport" @ UCCS University Center

    • Wed., Oct. 5, 6-7 p.m. Free

  • Staff Pick
    Artini @ The Mansion

  • Playing Around
    The Family Elephant @ Benny's Restaurant & Lounge

    • Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m.

  • Staff Pick
    Ali Ryerson @ CC's Packard Hall

    • Free
More »

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation