Get Involved 

Mentally prepare

Pick the brains of state Legislature candidates as they discuss mental health policies. There will be opportunities to ask questions, so come prepared.

Mental Health Candidate Forum

Thursday, Sept. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Penrose Library

20 N. Cascade Ave., free

Contact: namicolorado.org

Share your thoughts

Stop by for the final listening session hosted by the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and Colorado College. This is your last chance to voice your opinion on the organizations' merger.

FAC/CC Listening Session

Monday, Oct. 3, 5-6:30 p.m.

CC's Gaylord Hall, 902 N. Cascade Ave.

Contact: 389-6699, lyrae.williams@coloradocollege.edu

Ally up

Show your support for Inside/Out Youth Services in its mission to provide resources and safe spaces to LGBTQ youths. The organization will update you on its progress and share its plans for the future.

Inside/Out AllyUp Breakfast

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

DoubleTree Hotel

1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., meaningful donations requested

Contact and registration: insideoutys.org/events

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 46.