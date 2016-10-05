Get Involved 

Bike and benefit
Hang out with cyclists, meet reps from cycling organizations and learn about the American Diabetes Association of Colorado. Raffle tickets — each a chance to win a locally hand-built, hand-painted bike with custom wheels — support its cause.
Cycling Social
Friday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m.
Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St.
Contact: bit.ly/2dp9nK4
Get informed
Learn about Amendment 71 and Propositions 107 and 108, which all have to do with how the democratic process might look after the ballots drop. How you vote now determines how you'll vote in the future.
Ballot Measure Forum
Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
Contact: info@citizensproject.org
Make a difference
Enjoy a night of fancy dress and fancy food from excellent local businesses while raising money for Yobel International, which works to alleviate extreme poverty and prevent slavery through sustainable business.
An Evening in Good Taste
Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6-8:30 p.m.
The Pinery at the Hill
775 W. Bijou St., $30
Contact: yobelinternational.org
