Get Involved 

Bike and benefit

Hang out with cyclists, meet reps from cycling organizations and learn about the American Diabetes Association of Colorado. Raffle tickets — each a chance to win a locally hand-built, hand-painted bike with custom wheels — support its cause.

Cycling Social

Friday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m.

Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St.

Contact: bit.ly/2dp9nK4

Get informed

Learn about Amendment 71 and Propositions 107 and 108, which all have to do with how the democratic process might look after the ballots drop. How you vote now determines how you'll vote in the future.

Ballot Measure Forum

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

Contact: info@citizensproject.org

Make a difference

Enjoy a night of fancy dress and fancy food from excellent local businesses while raising money for Yobel International, which works to alleviate extreme poverty and prevent slavery through sustainable business.

An Evening in Good Taste

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6-8:30 p.m.

The Pinery at the Hill

775 W. Bijou St., $30

Contact: yobelinternational.org

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 40.