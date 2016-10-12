Get Involved 

Honor heroes
Join AspenPointe and keynoter Mark Norwine, subject of the acclaimed documentary Walking Man, for a luncheon celebrating those folks who go above and beyond in the realm of mental health.
Heroes of Mental Health Luncheon
Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $50
Contact: info@AspenPointe.org
Shop for Salvation Army
Support the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Children's Program by shopping a diverse market of baked goods, housewares, clothing and more. If you get hungry, enjoy an optional $5 chicken dinner.
Annual Home and Gift Bazaar
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Salvation Army Community Center
908 Yuma St.
Contact: tsacs.org
Get political
Divert your attention from the presidential race and focus on Colorado for a day. The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region will guide you through November's ballot measures.
"What's on Your Ballot: Colorado Ballot Questions"
Saturday, Oct. 15, 9:30-11 a.m.
Penrose Library
20 N. Cascade Ave.
Contact: LWVPPR@gmail.com
For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 79.