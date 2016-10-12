October 12, 2016 Calendar » Get Involved

Honor heroes

Join AspenPointe and keynoter Mark Norwine, subject of the acclaimed documentary Walking Man, for a luncheon celebrating those folks who go above and beyond in the realm of mental health.

Heroes of Mental Health Luncheon

Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $50

Contact: info@AspenPointe.org

Shop for Salvation Army

Support the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Children's Program by shopping a diverse market of baked goods, housewares, clothing and more. If you get hungry, enjoy an optional $5 chicken dinner.

Annual Home and Gift Bazaar

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Salvation Army Community Center

908 Yuma St.

Contact: tsacs.org

Get political

Divert your attention from the presidential race and focus on Colorado for a day. The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region will guide you through November's ballot measures.

"What's on Your Ballot: Colorado Ballot Questions"

Saturday, Oct. 15, 9:30-11 a.m.

Penrose Library

20 N. Cascade Ave.

Contact: LWVPPR@gmail.com

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 79.

