Get Involved 

Support the outdoors

Invest in the future, both through children and the environment, by contributing to the Catamount Institute's environmental education programs. Enjoy seasonal beverages, live music and more.

Cat-on-Tap

Thursday, Oct. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Gold Hill Mesa Community Center

142 S. Raven Mine Drive, $10-$15

Contact: catamountinstitute.org

Share the warmth

Provide homeless young adults in Colorado Springs with encouraging poems, plus warm socks and other winter essentials. See Urban Peak's two-page list of needed items online.

Socktoberfest

Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-6 p.m.

Kawa Coffee

2427 N. Union Blvd., free

Contact: carwindowpoetry.com

Cycle to fight cancer

Support the American Cancer Society and get a great ride in while you're at it. Buy breast cancer awareness gear at the shop or wear pink while you bike.

Breast Cancer Awareness Ride

Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m.

Performance Bicycle

4284 N. Academy Blvd., free

Contact: performancebike.com/breastcancerawareness

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 42.