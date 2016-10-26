Get Involved 

Support the outdoors
Invest in the future, both through children and the environment, by contributing to the Catamount Institute's environmental education programs. Enjoy seasonal beverages, live music and more.
Cat-on-Tap
Thursday, Oct. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Gold Hill Mesa Community Center
142 S. Raven Mine Drive, $10-$15
Contact: catamountinstitute.org
Share the warmth
Provide homeless young adults in Colorado Springs with encouraging poems, plus warm socks and other winter essentials. See Urban Peak's two-page list of needed items online.
Socktoberfest
Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-6 p.m.
Kawa Coffee
2427 N. Union Blvd., free
Contact: carwindowpoetry.com
Cycle to fight cancer
Support the American Cancer Society and get a great ride in while you're at it. Buy breast cancer awareness gear at the shop or wear pink while you bike.
Breast Cancer Awareness Ride
Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m.
Performance Bicycle
4284 N. Academy Blvd., free
Contact: performancebike.com/breastcancerawareness
For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 42.