Get Involved 

November 02, 2016

Play for pets

Participate in a special night of Geeks Who Drink and all proceeds will go to Wild Places Rescue in Guffey, which rescues and finds homes for animals in need.

Pub Quiz for a Cause

Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

McCabe's Tavern

520 S. Tejon St., $5

Contact: facebook.com/wildplacesrescue

Help the homeless

Support Homeward Pikes Peak by listening to testimonials, enjoying a cash bar and food and tapping your toes to Redraw the Farm and Jason Bennett. Easiest way to lend a hand ever.

Homeward Pikes Peak Fundraiser

Concert

Saturday, Nov. 5, 7-10 p.m.

The Gold Room

18 S. Nevada Ave., $15-$16

Contact and tickets: homewardpp.org

Honor indigenous people

Enjoy a concert by Native American Music Awards' "Artist of the Year" Shelley Morningsong and her husband/musical partner Fabian Fontenelle. Proceeds benefit One Nation Walking Together.

Shelley Morningsong

Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m.

First Christian Church

16 E. Platte Ave., $15

Contact: 633-8888

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 43

