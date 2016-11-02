Get Involved 

Play for pets
Participate in a special night of Geeks Who Drink and all proceeds will go to Wild Places Rescue in Guffey, which rescues and finds homes for animals in need.
Pub Quiz for a Cause
Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
McCabe's Tavern
520 S. Tejon St., $5
Contact: facebook.com/wildplacesrescue
Help the homeless
Support Homeward Pikes Peak by listening to testimonials, enjoying a cash bar and food and tapping your toes to Redraw the Farm and Jason Bennett. Easiest way to lend a hand ever.
Homeward Pikes Peak Fundraiser
Concert
Saturday, Nov. 5, 7-10 p.m.
The Gold Room
18 S. Nevada Ave., $15-$16
Contact and tickets: homewardpp.org
Honor indigenous people
Enjoy a concert by Native American Music Awards' "Artist of the Year" Shelley Morningsong and her husband/musical partner Fabian Fontenelle. Proceeds benefit One Nation Walking Together.
Shelley Morningsong
Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m.
First Christian Church
16 E. Platte Ave., $15
Contact: 633-8888
For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 43