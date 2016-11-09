Get Involved 

Be a neighbor

Support Springs Rescue Mission and Safe Place for Pets by joining Pikes Peak Neighbors in today's silent auction, luncheon and bake sale.

Pikes Peak Neighbors Charity Auction

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.

Academy Hotel Best Western

8110 N. Academy Blvd., $20

Contact: pikespeakneighbors.com

Honor everyday heroes

Party with the Arc of the Pikes Peak Region as they celebrate the release of their 2017 calendar, which showcases the folks who make their work possible. Calendar sales benefit the "Building for Change" project.

2017 Calendar Release Party

Thursday, Nov. 10, 5:30-8 p.m.

Seeds Community Café

109 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

Contact: rsvp@thearcppr.org

Send some love

Create handmade greeting cards and fill them with messages to veterans. Not only will you encourage a veteran, but a portion of your materials fee will be donated to the Standing Rock DAPL opposition.

Art of Encouragement Veterans Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 12, 3-8 p.m.

The Gallery Below

716B N. Weber St., $10

Contact: thegallerybelow.com

