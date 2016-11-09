Get Involved 

Be a neighbor
Support Springs Rescue Mission and Safe Place for Pets by joining Pikes Peak Neighbors in today's silent auction, luncheon and bake sale.
Pikes Peak Neighbors Charity Auction
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.
Academy Hotel Best Western
8110 N. Academy Blvd., $20
Contact: pikespeakneighbors.com
Honor everyday heroes
Party with the Arc of the Pikes Peak Region as they celebrate the release of their 2017 calendar, which showcases the folks who make their work possible. Calendar sales benefit the "Building for Change" project.
2017 Calendar Release Party
Thursday, Nov. 10, 5:30-8 p.m.
Seeds Community Café
109 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Contact: rsvp@thearcppr.org
Send some love
Create handmade greeting cards and fill them with messages to veterans. Not only will you encourage a veteran, but a portion of your materials fee will be donated to the Standing Rock DAPL opposition.
Art of Encouragement Veterans Celebration
Saturday, Nov. 12, 3-8 p.m.
The Gallery Below
716B N. Weber St., $10
Contact: thegallerybelow.com
