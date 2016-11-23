Get Involved 

Help the hounds

Get fancy with an auction of fine art, and keep in mind that proceeds from anything you buy will go toward No Hound Unhomed, which trains, houses and re-homes pups in need.

No Hound Unhomed Art Auction

Saturday, Nov. 26, noon to 4 p.m.

Manitou Art Center

513 Manitou Ave.

Contact: nohoundunhomed.org

Spread the love

Support not one, not two, but five Give! Campaign nonprofits while enjoying live music by the New Horizons Band and some high-quality brews from Pikes Peak Brewing Company.

Do Good Drinking

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 5-8 p.m.

Pikes Peak Brewing Company

1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument

Contact: 208-4089

Drink up

Take advantage of some free beer and live circus entertainment while supporting six of our Give! nonprofits in the areas of arts, recreation, children and community.

Bikes and Brew

Thursday, Dec. 1, 6-8:30 p.m.

Old Town Bike Shop

426 S. Tejon St., free

Contact: facebook.com/TrailsAndOpen-SpaceCoalition

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 50.