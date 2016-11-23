November 23, 2016 Calendar » Get Involved

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Get Involved 

Tools

Help the hounds

Get fancy with an auction of fine art, and keep in mind that proceeds from anything you buy will go toward No Hound Unhomed, which trains, houses and re-homes pups in need.

No Hound Unhomed Art Auction

Saturday, Nov. 26, noon to 4 p.m.

Manitou Art Center

513 Manitou Ave.

Contact: nohoundunhomed.org

Spread the love

Support not one, not two, but five Give! Campaign nonprofits while enjoying live music by the New Horizons Band and some high-quality brews from Pikes Peak Brewing Company.

Do Good Drinking

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 5-8 p.m.

Pikes Peak Brewing Company

1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument

Contact: 208-4089

Drink up

Take advantage of some free beer and live circus entertainment while supporting six of our Give! nonprofits in the areas of arts, recreation, children and community.

Bikes and Brew

Thursday, Dec. 1, 6-8:30 p.m.

Old Town Bike Shop

426 S. Tejon St., free

Contact: facebook.com/TrailsAndOpen-SpaceCoalition

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 50.

More Get Involved »

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Get Involved

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Hungry Farmer Reunion Band Annual Thanksgiving Eve Event @ Stargazers

    • Wed., Nov. 23, 7 p.m. Admission is two non-perishable food items or a small cash donation for Care and Share
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick
    Small Business Saturday (Special Events)

    • Sat., Nov. 26

  • User Submitted
    Yoga Class (Health & Healing)

    • Mondays-Fridays, noon to 1 p.m. $7

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Fall Family Fun Days @ Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

    • Through Nov. 23, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free
    • Buy Tickets

  • No Hound Unhomed Art Auction @ Manitou Art Center

    • Sat., Nov. 26, 12-4 p.m.
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation