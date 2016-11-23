Get Involved 

Help the hounds
Get fancy with an auction of fine art, and keep in mind that proceeds from anything you buy will go toward No Hound Unhomed, which trains, houses and re-homes pups in need.
No Hound Unhomed Art Auction
Saturday, Nov. 26, noon to 4 p.m.
Manitou Art Center
513 Manitou Ave.
Contact: nohoundunhomed.org
Spread the love
Support not one, not two, but five Give! Campaign nonprofits while enjoying live music by the New Horizons Band and some high-quality brews from Pikes Peak Brewing Company.
Do Good Drinking
Tuesday, Nov. 29, 5-8 p.m.
Pikes Peak Brewing Company
1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
Contact: 208-4089
Drink up
Take advantage of some free beer and live circus entertainment while supporting six of our Give! nonprofits in the areas of arts, recreation, children and community.
Bikes and Brew
Thursday, Dec. 1, 6-8:30 p.m.
Old Town Bike Shop
426 S. Tejon St., free
Contact: facebook.com/TrailsAndOpen-SpaceCoalition
For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 50.
