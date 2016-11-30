Keep fighting
Honor those who have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS as well as those living with it. There will be a presentation, a reception and opportunities to get involved.
World AIDS Day
Thursday, Dec. 1, 7-8 p.m.
Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church, 1102 S. 21st St., free
Contact: 634-3771
Find some hope
Enjoy an opening reception to see how the teens of Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention answered the question "what is your light in the darkness?" through their artwork.
Teens' Answers to "What is your light in the darkness?"
Friday, Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m.
Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention
704 N. Tejon St., free
Contact: info@ pikespeaksuicideprevention.org
Start now
Join forces with progressives and moderates who are all asking the same question in the election's wake: "What next?" Learn how to work together for change.
President-Elect Trump: Where Do We Go From Here?
Saturday, Dec. 3, noon-2 p.m.
Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., free
Contact: unitecoloradosprings.wixsite.com
