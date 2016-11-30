November 30, 2016 Calendar » Get Involved

Honor those who have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS as well as those living with it. There will be a presentation, a reception and opportunities to get involved.

World AIDS Day

Thursday, Dec. 1, 7-8 p.m.

Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church, 1102 S. 21st St., free

Contact: 634-3771

Find some hope

Enjoy an opening reception to see how the teens of Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention answered the question "what is your light in the darkness?" through their artwork.

Teens' Answers to "What is your light in the darkness?"

Friday, Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m.

Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention

704 N. Tejon St., free

Contact: info@ pikespeaksuicideprevention.org

Start now

Join forces with progressives and moderates who are all asking the same question in the election's wake: "What next?" Learn how to work together for change.

President-Elect Trump: Where Do We Go From Here?

Saturday, Dec. 3, noon-2 p.m.

Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., free

Contact: unitecoloradosprings.wixsite.com

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 54.

