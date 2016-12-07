Get Involved 

Raise your banner
Join the NAACP, Showing Up for Racial Justice, Coloradans Against the Death Penalty and Murder Victims' Families for Reconciliation to observe International Human Rights Day by protesting the death penalty and participating in a candlelight vigil.
Bannering: "The Death Penalty Is Bad Policy; Count the Ways"
Friday, Dec. 9, 4-5 p.m.
Acacia Park
115 E. Platte Ave.
Contact: tinyurl.com/dec-9-vigil
Party for pets
Take advantage of vendors, food and a rocking party as part of Teller County Regional Animal Shelter's Give! Campaign. All proceeds go to the shelter.
Holly Paws Appreciation Celebration
Saturday, Dec. 10, noon to 3 p.m.
Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
308 Weaverville Road, Divide
Contact: events@tcrascolorado.com
Get grassy
Dance to bluegrass tunes by jamband Cornmeal and the Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble, have a few drinks and support Give! participants Rocky Mountain Field Institute and Shift Thrift Store.
Snow Ball 2
Sunday, Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m.
The Gold Room
18 S. Nevada Ave., $15-$20, $45 VIP
Contact: rmfi.org
For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 54.
