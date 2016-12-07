Get Involved 

Raise your banner

Join the NAACP, Showing Up for Racial Justice, Coloradans Against the Death Penalty and Murder Victims' Families for Reconciliation to observe International Human Rights Day by protesting the death penalty and participating in a candlelight vigil.

Bannering: "The Death Penalty Is Bad Policy; Count the Ways"

Friday, Dec. 9, 4-5 p.m.

Acacia Park

115 E. Platte Ave.

Contact: tinyurl.com/dec-9-vigil

Party for pets

Take advantage of vendors, food and a rocking party as part of Teller County Regional Animal Shelter's Give! Campaign. All proceeds go to the shelter.

Holly Paws Appreciation Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 10, noon to 3 p.m.

Teller County Regional Animal Shelter

308 Weaverville Road, Divide

Contact: events@tcrascolorado.com

Get grassy

Dance to bluegrass tunes by jamband Cornmeal and the Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble, have a few drinks and support Give! participants Rocky Mountain Field Institute and Shift Thrift Store.

Snow Ball 2

Sunday, Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m.

The Gold Room

18 S. Nevada Ave., $15-$20, $45 VIP

Contact: rmfi.org

