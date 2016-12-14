December 14, 2016 Calendar » Get Involved

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Get Involved 

Tools

Mingle, nosh and color

Share a potluck meal with local feminists, have meaningful conversations and color feminist-themed coloring pages. Please bring a donation of items for those experiencing homelessness.

Feminist Holiday Potluck & Benefit

Friday, Dec. 16, 8:30 p.m.

Rooted Studio

116 N. 30th St.

Contact: cosfeminists@gmail.com

Celebrate collaboration

Hang out with Give! Campaign nonprofits Colorado Springs Food Rescue and Kids on Bikes, and enjoy music, food and drinks. You can learn about how these very different organizations share synchronistic goals.

Biking in a Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 17, 7-9 p.m.

Pedal Station

527 N. Tejon St., free

Contact: 355-3573

Give! it up

Celebrate and learn about all of the nonprofits participating in this year's Give! Campaign by taking advantage of interactive activities, live entertainment and more.

The Citadel Indy Give! Festival

Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Citadel mall

750 Citadel Drive, free

Contact: 387-9015

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 39.

More Get Involved »

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Get Involved

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes @ Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

    • Wed., Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

  • User Submitted
    Free Performance of Francis Poulenc’s Gloria @ Augustana Lutheran Church

    • Sun., Dec. 18, 7:30-9:15 p.m. Free, tickets required

  • Staff Pick
    Orchestra Concert @ CC's Packard Hall

  • "Meet the New Canadian Consul General: A Conversation with Stéphane Lessard" @ CC's Slocum Commons

    • Free

  • User Submitted
    NAMI Haircut-a-thon @ CC's Worner Campus Center

    • Thu., Dec. 15, 12-5:30 p.m. $10 minimum suggested donation
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation