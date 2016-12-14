Get Involved 

Mingle, nosh and color

Share a potluck meal with local feminists, have meaningful conversations and color feminist-themed coloring pages. Please bring a donation of items for those experiencing homelessness.

Feminist Holiday Potluck & Benefit

Friday, Dec. 16, 8:30 p.m.

Rooted Studio

116 N. 30th St.

Contact: cosfeminists@gmail.com

Celebrate collaboration

Hang out with Give! Campaign nonprofits Colorado Springs Food Rescue and Kids on Bikes, and enjoy music, food and drinks. You can learn about how these very different organizations share synchronistic goals.

Biking in a Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 17, 7-9 p.m.

Pedal Station

527 N. Tejon St., free

Contact: 355-3573

Give! it up

Celebrate and learn about all of the nonprofits participating in this year's Give! Campaign by taking advantage of interactive activities, live entertainment and more.

The Citadel Indy Give! Festival

Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Citadel mall

750 Citadel Drive, free

Contact: 387-9015

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 39.