Get Involved 

Mingle, nosh and color
Share a potluck meal with local feminists, have meaningful conversations and color feminist-themed coloring pages. Please bring a donation of items for those experiencing homelessness.
Feminist Holiday Potluck & Benefit
Friday, Dec. 16, 8:30 p.m.
Rooted Studio
116 N. 30th St.
Contact: cosfeminists@gmail.com
Celebrate collaboration
Hang out with Give! Campaign nonprofits Colorado Springs Food Rescue and Kids on Bikes, and enjoy music, food and drinks. You can learn about how these very different organizations share synchronistic goals.
Biking in a Winter Wonderland
Saturday, Dec. 17, 7-9 p.m.
Pedal Station
527 N. Tejon St., free
Contact: 355-3573
Give! it up
Celebrate and learn about all of the nonprofits participating in this year's Give! Campaign by taking advantage of interactive activities, live entertainment and more.
The Citadel Indy Give! Festival
Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Citadel mall
750 Citadel Drive, free
Contact: 387-9015
For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 39.
It's a real concern to learn the level of trust among City Council members has…
So what was the point of COS annexing 24,000 acres in 1988. we still dont…
We're (I'm) not interested in HIS Religious beliefs, or anyone else's for that matter! WHO…