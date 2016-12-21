December 21, 2016 Calendar » Get Involved

Sip 'n' help Urban Peak

Bring non-perishable food items or bus passes to donate to Urban Peak of Colorado Springs, which helps homeless youths in our community. Then, treat yourself to some well-deserved whiskey. Learn more about the nonprofit at urbanpeak.org.

A Happier Hour

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5-7 p.m.

Axe and The Oak Whiskey House

1604 S. Cascade Ave., #80,

inside Ivywild School

Contact: facebook.com/IvywildImprovementSociety

Join in memory

Convene with candles and share in a time of silence to honor the lives of those who have died as a result of homelessness. Refreshments will be served afterward.

Longest Night of the Year Vigil

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Bijou House Memorial Garden

411 W. Bijou St., free

Contact: 632-3297.

Celebrate cycling

Take this last chance to enjoy Bicycle Eclectic, an exhibit of bicycle-themed photography, while wrapping up Kids on Bikes' Give! Campaign. There will be refreshments, reps from KOB and more.

Bicycle Eclectic closing celebration

Friday, Dec. 30, 5-8 p.m.

Pedal Station

527 S. Tejon St., free

Contact: 355-3573

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 45.

