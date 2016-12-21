Get Involved 

Sip 'n' help Urban Peak
Bring non-perishable food items or bus passes to donate to Urban Peak of Colorado Springs, which helps homeless youths in our community. Then, treat yourself to some well-deserved whiskey. Learn more about the nonprofit at urbanpeak.org.
A Happier Hour
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5-7 p.m.
Axe and The Oak Whiskey House
1604 S. Cascade Ave., #80,
inside Ivywild School
Contact: facebook.com/IvywildImprovementSociety
Join in memory
Convene with candles and share in a time of silence to honor the lives of those who have died as a result of homelessness. Refreshments will be served afterward.
Longest Night of the Year Vigil
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Bijou House Memorial Garden
411 W. Bijou St., free
Contact: 632-3297.
Celebrate cycling
Take this last chance to enjoy Bicycle Eclectic, an exhibit of bicycle-themed photography, while wrapping up Kids on Bikes' Give! Campaign. There will be refreshments, reps from KOB and more.
Bicycle Eclectic closing celebration
Friday, Dec. 30, 5-8 p.m.
Pedal Station
527 S. Tejon St., free
Contact: 355-3573
