Get Involved 

Party like it's 1989
Join the local nonprofit UpaDowna for an '80s-themed New Year's Eve celebration complete with food, beer specials, giveaways and a lip sync contest. All donations benefit this Indy Give! organization.
'80s Ski Party & Lip Sync Battle
Saturday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The Ute and the Yeti
21 N. Nevada Ave.
Donations accepted
Contact and contest registration: tinyurl.com/upadownaskiparty
Run to the rescue
Support the fearless members of the El Paso County Search and Rescue team by running in a 5K or 10K race. There'll even be a kids' race for the little 'uns.
Rescue Run 2017
Sunday, Jan. 1, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Palmer Park
3650 Maizeland Road, $20-$30
Contact: rescuerun@epcsar.org
Change our city
Learn how to become a candidate for Colorado Springs' City Council and familiarize yourself with the election process. You could be the change our city needs.
City Council Candidate Training
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
City Administration Building
30 S. Nevada Ave.
Contact: coloradosprings.gov/election
For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 38
