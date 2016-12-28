December 28, 2016 Calendar » Get Involved

Party like it's 1989

Join the local nonprofit UpaDowna for an '80s-themed New Year's Eve celebration complete with food, beer specials, giveaways and a lip sync contest. All donations benefit this Indy Give! organization.

'80s Ski Party & Lip Sync Battle

Saturday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Ute and the Yeti

21 N. Nevada Ave.

Donations accepted

Contact and contest registration: tinyurl.com/upadownaskiparty

Run to the rescue

Support the fearless members of the El Paso County Search and Rescue team by running in a 5K or 10K race. There'll even be a kids' race for the little 'uns.

Rescue Run 2017

Sunday, Jan. 1, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Palmer Park

3650 Maizeland Road, $20-$30

Contact: rescuerun@epcsar.org

Change our city

Learn how to become a candidate for Colorado Springs' City Council and familiarize yourself with the election process. You could be the change our city needs.

City Council Candidate Training

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

City Administration Building

30 S. Nevada Ave.

Contact: coloradosprings.gov/election

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 38

