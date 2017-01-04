Get Involved 

Sock it to 'em

Remember the '90s for a good cause. Retro video game competition, live music by VentLyfe and Darae LaTour and more. Proceeds will buy socks for the homeless.

Rock Your Socks Off

Friday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m.

Speak Easy Vape Lounge, 2508 E. Bijou St.

$10, $8 if you bring new socks to donate

Contact: 445-9083

Don't lose steam

This Unite Colorado Springs community dialogue will bring together local activists and community leaders with people like you who want to make a difference. There will also be an update on December's "Where do we go from here?" event.

Jumpstart for Justice

Saturday, Jan. 7, 1-2:30 p.m.

Ruth Holley Branch Library

685 N. Murray Blvd., free, RSVP required

at: jumpstart4justice1.rsvpify.com

Celebrate open space

Join painter Missye Bonds and photographer/community leader Richard Skorman as they display artistic works inspired by Strawberry Fields and Colorado's great outdoors. All proceeds from art purchases will benefit Save Cheyenne.

Save Cheyenne Art Show

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m.

Rico's Café and Wine Bar

322½ N. Tejon St., free

Contact: info@savecheyenne.org

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 38.