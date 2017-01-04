Get Involved 

Sock it to 'em
Remember the '90s for a good cause. Retro video game competition, live music by VentLyfe and Darae LaTour and more. Proceeds will buy socks for the homeless.
Rock Your Socks Off
Friday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m.
Speak Easy Vape Lounge, 2508 E. Bijou St.
$10, $8 if you bring new socks to donate
Contact: 445-9083
Don't lose steam
This Unite Colorado Springs community dialogue will bring together local activists and community leaders with people like you who want to make a difference. There will also be an update on December's "Where do we go from here?" event.
Jumpstart for Justice
Saturday, Jan. 7, 1-2:30 p.m.
Ruth Holley Branch Library
685 N. Murray Blvd., free, RSVP required
at: jumpstart4justice1.rsvpify.com
Celebrate open space
Join painter Missye Bonds and photographer/community leader Richard Skorman as they display artistic works inspired by Strawberry Fields and Colorado's great outdoors. All proceeds from art purchases will benefit Save Cheyenne.
Save Cheyenne Art Show
Sunday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m.
Rico's Café and Wine Bar
322½ N. Tejon St., free
Contact: info@savecheyenne.org
