Get Involved 

Talk it up

Join Leadership Pikes Peak and a group of community leaders for a panel discussion about redefining and expanding the meaning of diversity in our community.

"Differences Build Our Community"

Thursday, Jan. 12, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Everest College

1815 Jet Wing Drive, free for LPP members, $10 for nonmembers

Contact: leadershippikespeak.org

Listen in

Enjoy a performance of the Tony Award-winning score from Next to Normal, addressing mental illness and its impacts on families. Proceeds benefit the FAC's Youth Repertory Program and NAMI.

Next to Normal: A Staged Concert

Saturday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

30 W. Dale St., $40-$50

Contact: 634-5583

Celebrate all people

Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by listening to a presentation and reading by Idris Goodwin, celebrating diversity through performance and art, and marching across campus to show support.

All People's Breakfast

Monday, Jan. 16, 8-10 a.m.

CC's El Pomar Sports Center

44 W. Cache La Poudre St., $7, tickets available in CC's Worner Center

Contact: coloradocollege.edu

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 36.