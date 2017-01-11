January 11, 2017 Calendar » Get Involved

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Get Involved 

Tools

Talk it up

Join Leadership Pikes Peak and a group of community leaders for a panel discussion about redefining and expanding the meaning of diversity in our community.

"Differences Build Our Community"

Thursday, Jan. 12, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Everest College

1815 Jet Wing Drive, free for LPP members, $10 for nonmembers

Contact: leadershippikespeak.org

Listen in

Enjoy a performance of the Tony Award-winning score from Next to Normal, addressing mental illness and its impacts on families. Proceeds benefit the FAC's Youth Repertory Program and NAMI.

Next to Normal: A Staged Concert

Saturday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

30 W. Dale St., $40-$50

Contact: 634-5583

Celebrate all people

Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by listening to a presentation and reading by Idris Goodwin, celebrating diversity through performance and art, and marching across campus to show support.

All People's Breakfast

Monday, Jan. 16, 8-10 a.m.

CC's El Pomar Sports Center

44 W. Cache La Poudre St., $7, tickets available in CC's Worner Center

Contact: coloradocollege.edu

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 36.

More Get Involved »

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Get Involved

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration @ PPCC Rampart Range Campus

    • Mon., Jan. 16, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • Staff Pick
    The Invaders @ CC's Cornerstone Arts Center

    • Wed., Jan. 11, 7 p.m.

  • Inauguration Book Release Celebration @ Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

    • Fri., Jan. 20, 7 p.m. Free

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Space Story Party: Roaring Rockets @ Space Foundation

    • $5-$10

  • "Winter Care & Survival: From Trips to the Grocery Store to Trips into the Backcountry" @ Bear Creek Nature Center

    • Sat., Jan. 14, 10-11 a.m. $10-$15
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation