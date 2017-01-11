Get Involved 

Talk it up
Join Leadership Pikes Peak and a group of community leaders for a panel discussion about redefining and expanding the meaning of diversity in our community.
"Differences Build Our Community"
Thursday, Jan. 12, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Everest College
1815 Jet Wing Drive, free for LPP members, $10 for nonmembers
Contact: leadershippikespeak.org
Listen in
Enjoy a performance of the Tony Award-winning score from Next to Normal, addressing mental illness and its impacts on families. Proceeds benefit the FAC's Youth Repertory Program and NAMI.
Next to Normal: A Staged Concert
Saturday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
30 W. Dale St., $40-$50
Contact: 634-5583
Celebrate all people
Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by listening to a presentation and reading by Idris Goodwin, celebrating diversity through performance and art, and marching across campus to show support.
All People's Breakfast
Monday, Jan. 16, 8-10 a.m.
CC's El Pomar Sports Center
44 W. Cache La Poudre St., $7, tickets available in CC's Worner Center
Contact: coloradocollege.edu
