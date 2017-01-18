Get Involved 

Amp up for the inaugural

Protest Trump with Citizens for Peace and Space by joining this counter-inaugural, nonviolent action. Bring your own sign with a message for the president-elect.

Bannering for Peace & Hope

Friday, Jan. 20, noon to 1 p.m.

Acacia Park

Bijou Street and Nevada Avenue

Contact: bill.sulzman@gmail.com

Spend wisely

Browse a vendor fair hosted by Helping Hands Helping the Community, knowing your hard-earned dollars will go directly to the organization's programs for getting veterans experiencing homelessness off the streets and into fulfilling employment.

Shop 'Til You Drop

Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Citadel Mall

750 Citadel Drive East, free

Contact: Dilrinasevent@gmail.com

Learn how to help

Get educated on the basics of civic volunteering, from phone-banking to canvassing to engaging with the voting public, just in time to lend a hand in the upcoming City Council elections.

Unite Colorado Springs Volunteer Training

Sunday, Jan. 22, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Penrose Library

20 N. Cascade Ave., free

Contact: ryanunitecoloradosprings@gmail.com

