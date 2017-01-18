Get Involved 

Amp up for the inaugural
Protest Trump with Citizens for Peace and Space by joining this counter-inaugural, nonviolent action. Bring your own sign with a message for the president-elect.
Bannering for Peace & Hope
Friday, Jan. 20, noon to 1 p.m.
Acacia Park
Bijou Street and Nevada Avenue
Contact: bill.sulzman@gmail.com
Spend wisely
Browse a vendor fair hosted by Helping Hands Helping the Community, knowing your hard-earned dollars will go directly to the organization's programs for getting veterans experiencing homelessness off the streets and into fulfilling employment.
Shop 'Til You Drop
Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Citadel Mall
750 Citadel Drive East, free
Contact: Dilrinasevent@gmail.com
Learn how to help
Get educated on the basics of civic volunteering, from phone-banking to canvassing to engaging with the voting public, just in time to lend a hand in the upcoming City Council elections.
Unite Colorado Springs Volunteer Training
Sunday, Jan. 22, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
Penrose Library
20 N. Cascade Ave., free
Contact: ryanunitecoloradosprings@gmail.com
For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 34.
