Promote peace

Join the Pikes Peak Justice & Peace Commission and First Strike Theatre for this annual meeting to touch base on the state of progressive issues and enjoy First Strike's new play about climate change.

Party for Peace

Saturday, Jan. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

601 N. Tejon St., free

Contact: afj@ppjpc.org

Get outdoors

Learn about all the different ways to get involved with El Paso County nature centers and see if it's the right fit for you. There's no immediate commitment, but don't forget to fill out an application.

Volunteer orientation

Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to noon

Bear Creek Nature Center

245 Bear Creek Road, RSVP required

RSVP: 520-6387

Build LGBTQ equality

One Colorado, the state's largest LGBTQ rights organization, presents the results of its 2016 needs assessment and shares its plan to protect the rights of LGBTQ Coloradans and reach toward full equality.

We Are One Colorado Tour

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church, 1102 S. 21st St.

Free, RSVP required: one-co.co/WeAreOneCO-ColoSprings

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 38.