Promote peace
Join the Pikes Peak Justice & Peace Commission and First Strike Theatre for this annual meeting to touch base on the state of progressive issues and enjoy First Strike's new play about climate change.
Party for Peace
Saturday, Jan. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
601 N. Tejon St., free
Contact: afj@ppjpc.org
Get outdoors
Learn about all the different ways to get involved with El Paso County nature centers and see if it's the right fit for you. There's no immediate commitment, but don't forget to fill out an application.
Volunteer orientation
Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to noon
Bear Creek Nature Center
245 Bear Creek Road, RSVP required
RSVP: 520-6387
Build LGBTQ equality
One Colorado, the state's largest LGBTQ rights organization, presents the results of its 2016 needs assessment and shares its plan to protect the rights of LGBTQ Coloradans and reach toward full equality.
We Are One Colorado Tour
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church, 1102 S. 21st St.
Free, RSVP required: one-co.co/WeAreOneCO-ColoSprings
