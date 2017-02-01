Get Involved 

Invest locally
Attend the first meeting of the Green Cities Coalition's recently formed Local Economy Coalition. See what they're planning to do to make our local economy more sustainable while increasing its prosperity.
Local Economy Coalition info meeting
Thursday, Feb. 2, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
Contact: greencitiescoalition.net
Equalize
Discuss education and the Every Student Succeeds Act with our local NAACP chapter. You'll learn about the achievement gap and what is effective in providing equal education to all students.
"Education Equity & Closing the Achievement Gap"
Saturday, Feb. 4, noon to 3 p.m.
NAACP Colorado Wyoming Montana State Conference, 2210 E. La Salle St.
Contact: 233-0243
Get outdoors
Clean up Palmer Park with the Guardians of Palmer Park. You'll be picking up trash, refurbishing tables and removing graffiti to keep the park a clean, fun place for families.
GoPP Volunteer Work Day
Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to noon
Palmer Park, 3650 Maizeland Road
RSVP requested
Contact: gopalmerpark.blogspot.com
