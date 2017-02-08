Get Involved 

Stay updated
Sit down with officials from Colorado College and the Fine Arts Center to go over the organizations' strategic roadmap. These plans are the result of community listening sessions, so they're looking for input.
CC-FAC Strategic Plan meeting
Thursday, Feb. 9, 3 p.m.
CC's Gaylord Hall, 902 N. Cascade Ave.
Contact: coloradocollege.edu/csfac
Get it right
Join the Colorado Springs Feminists to discuss a question that comes up a lot in discussions of women's rights: Why don't we just call them human rights? Check online for optional readings.
"Are Human Rights Women's Rights?"
Friday, Feb. 10, 7-8:30 p.m.
Color Me Beautiful, 2727 N. Tejon St.
Contact: facebook.com/coloradospringsfeminists
Celebrate RAWtools
Purchase some special upcycled goods from RAWtools, an organization that takes guns and turns them into tools and artwork. It's their four-year anniversary, and all proceeds help them keep doing what they do.
Hearts & Powers: Transforming at Work
Saturday, Feb. 11, 2-4 p.m.
Seeds Community Café
109 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Contact: mike@rawtools.org.
