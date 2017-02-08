Get Involved 

Stay updated

Sit down with officials from Colorado College and the Fine Arts Center to go over the organizations' strategic roadmap. These plans are the result of community listening sessions, so they're looking for input.

CC-FAC Strategic Plan meeting

Thursday, Feb. 9, 3 p.m.

CC's Gaylord Hall, 902 N. Cascade Ave.

Contact: coloradocollege.edu/csfac

Get it right

Join the Colorado Springs Feminists to discuss a question that comes up a lot in discussions of women's rights: Why don't we just call them human rights? Check online for optional readings.

"Are Human Rights Women's Rights?"

Friday, Feb. 10, 7-8:30 p.m.

Color Me Beautiful, 2727 N. Tejon St.

Contact: facebook.com/coloradospringsfeminists

Celebrate RAWtools

Purchase some special upcycled goods from RAWtools, an organization that takes guns and turns them into tools and artwork. It's their four-year anniversary, and all proceeds help them keep doing what they do.

Hearts & Powers: Transforming at Work

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2-4 p.m.

Seeds Community Café

109 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

Contact: mike@rawtools.org.

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 44.