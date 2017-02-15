Celebrate and educate

Hear Rosemary Lytle of the NAACP and Dr. Lynette D. Cornelius, clerk of court for El Paso County. Then, enjoy live rap music and performance poetry in support of local youth-focused nonprofits.

Black Minds Matter

Thursday, Feb. 16, 5-9 p.m.

PPCC Centennial Campus

5675 S. Academy Blvd., donations accepted

Contact: 502-3000

Keep up the fight

Continue the work started with the Women's March by writing postcards to elected representatives with other advocates and activists. Bonus, you get beer and street tacos for participating.

Social Action Hour: Women's March Postcards

Saturday, Feb. 18, three one-hour sessions: 6, 7 and 8 p.m.

1355 Lindenwood Grove

Contact: facebook.com/coloradospringsfeminists

Learn about local youth

Join Andrea Thomson of Urban Peak, the local organization whose goal is to help homeless youth get back on their feet. She'll discuss the work the organization is doing and how to get involved.

"Urban Peak: Homeless Youth Services"

Saturday, Feb. 18, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

Contact: judiewer@aol.com

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 34.