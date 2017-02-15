Celebrate and educate
Hear Rosemary Lytle of the NAACP and Dr. Lynette D. Cornelius, clerk of court for El Paso County. Then, enjoy live rap music and performance poetry in support of local youth-focused nonprofits.
Black Minds Matter
Thursday, Feb. 16, 5-9 p.m.
PPCC Centennial Campus
5675 S. Academy Blvd., donations accepted
Contact: 502-3000
Keep up the fight
Continue the work started with the Women's March by writing postcards to elected representatives with other advocates and activists. Bonus, you get beer and street tacos for participating.
Social Action Hour: Women's March Postcards
Saturday, Feb. 18, three one-hour sessions: 6, 7 and 8 p.m.
1355 Lindenwood Grove
Contact: facebook.com/coloradospringsfeminists
Learn about local youth
Join Andrea Thomson of Urban Peak, the local organization whose goal is to help homeless youth get back on their feet. She'll discuss the work the organization is doing and how to get involved.
"Urban Peak: Homeless Youth Services"
Saturday, Feb. 18, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
Contact: judiewer@aol.com
For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 34.
We live in a culture of instant gratification. For many, it is hard to accept…
It's not only the unstable soil/sediment that poses a hazard, but now the tress have…
Bulletin boards are commonly used in schools, colleges and office depots etc. to gather and…