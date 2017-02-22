Get involved 

Give input to AFA
Sit down with Air Force Academy officials and contribute to public discussion about the joint land use study, a community-driven process that examines various issues related to land use when U.S. military installations and communities are neighbors.
Public meeting to explore topics related to areas surrounding the USAFA
Thursday, Feb. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Library 21c
1175 Chapel Hills Drive
RSVP: 471-7080, jlus@ppacg.org
Explore incarceration
Watch the documentary 13th with our Showing Up for Racial Justice chapter, then discuss mass incarceration and racial profiling in the criminal justice system.
SURJ COS Community Meeting
Sunday, Feb. 26, noon to 4 p.m.
Casa Verde Cohousing Commons
1355 Lindenwood Grove
Contact: facebook.com/SURJCOS
Chat with the city
Join the Council of Neighbors and Organizations and city, county and nonprofit representatives for this week's discussion, Walkable/Bikeable/Drivable City. Bonus: half-off beer.
Civics on Tap (weekly through April 18)
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
Storybook Brewing, 3121 N. El Paso St.
Contact: sara@cscono.org, tinyurl.com/cs-transport
