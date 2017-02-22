Get involved 

Give input to AFA

Sit down with Air Force Academy officials and contribute to public discussion about the joint land use study, a community-driven process that examines various issues related to land use when U.S. military installations and communities are neighbors.

Public meeting to explore topics related to areas surrounding the USAFA

Thursday, Feb. 23, 5-7 p.m.

Library 21c

1175 Chapel Hills Drive

RSVP: 471-7080, jlus@ppacg.org

Explore incarceration

Watch the documentary 13th with our Showing Up for Racial Justice chapter, then discuss mass incarceration and racial profiling in the criminal justice system.

SURJ COS Community Meeting

Sunday, Feb. 26, noon to 4 p.m.

Casa Verde Cohousing Commons

1355 Lindenwood Grove

Contact: facebook.com/SURJCOS

Chat with the city

Join the Council of Neighbors and Organizations and city, county and nonprofit representatives for this week's discussion, Walkable/Bikeable/Drivable City. Bonus: half-off beer.

Civics on Tap (weekly through April 18)

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.

Storybook Brewing, 3121 N. El Paso St.

Contact: sara@cscono.org, tinyurl.com/cs-transport

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 44.