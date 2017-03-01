Get Involved 

Meet the candidates
Bring your questions for City Council candidates in District 3 (Chuck Fowler, Richard Skorman) and District 4 (Yolanda Avila, Helen Collins). There will be a meet-and-greet after the forum, plus refreshments.
Candidate Forum
Wednesday, March 1, 6-8 p.m.
Meadows Park Community Center
1943 S. El Paso Ave.
Contact: 471-3105, tinyurl.com/3-4-cono
Understand the ban
Learn about the political agenda around the terrorist threat, and what it means in relation to Trump's Muslim ban. Professor Deepa Kumar will present.
"Trump's Muslim Ban and the Construction of the Terrorist Threat from the 1970s to the Present"
Thursday, March 2, 7 p.m.
CC's Cornerstone Arts Center
825 N. Cascade Ave.
Contact: tinyurl.com/CC-DKumar
Be a better campaigner
Take advantage of training to learn how to volunteer for political organizations and candidates. Includes instruction in canvassing, phone-banking and campaigning.
Unite Colorado Springs Volunteer Training
Saturday, March 4, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Ruth Holley Branch Library
685 N. Murray Blvd.
Contact: facebook.com/unitecoloradosprings
For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 40.
