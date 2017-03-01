March 01, 2017 Calendar » Get Involved

Meet the candidates

Bring your questions for City Council candidates in District 3 (Chuck Fowler, Richard Skorman) and District 4 (Yolanda Avila, Helen Collins). There will be a meet-and-greet after the forum, plus refreshments.

Candidate Forum

Wednesday, March 1, 6-8 p.m.

Meadows Park Community Center

1943 S. El Paso Ave.

Contact: 471-3105, tinyurl.com/3-4-cono

Understand the ban

Learn about the political agenda around the terrorist threat, and what it means in relation to Trump's Muslim ban. Professor Deepa Kumar will present.

"Trump's Muslim Ban and the Construction of the Terrorist Threat from the 1970s to the Present"

Thursday, March 2, 7 p.m.

CC's Cornerstone Arts Center

825 N. Cascade Ave.

Contact: tinyurl.com/CC-DKumar

Be a better campaigner

Take advantage of training to learn how to volunteer for political organizations and candidates. Includes instruction in canvassing, phone-banking and campaigning.

Unite Colorado Springs Volunteer Training

Saturday, March 4, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Ruth Holley Branch Library

685 N. Murray Blvd.

Contact: facebook.com/unitecoloradosprings

