Get Involved 

March on

Join local speakers and activists in a demonstration for International Women's Day and the International Women's Strike, proving the value of women and their allies.

A Day Without a Woman

Wednesday, March 8, noon

City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.

Contact: facebook.com/coloradospringsfeminists

Join the conversation

Attend tonight's public meeting, the first in a series on the Strawberry Hill Master Plan — The Broadmoor's plans for developing the Strawberry Fields open space.

Strawberry Hill Master PlanPublic Meeting

Wednesday, March 8, 5-7 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School

1200 W. Cheyenne Road

Contact: info@strawberryhillmasterplan.com

Support Standing Rock

Show solidarity with the world's indigenous peoples by joining this national action, called for by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, who hope allies will show vocal support for their cause.

Rise With Standing Rock

Friday, March 10, 5-7 p.m.

City Hall

107 N. Nevada Ave.

Contact: ryanunitecoloradosprings@gmail.com

