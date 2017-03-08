Get Involved 

March on
Join local speakers and activists in a demonstration for International Women's Day and the International Women's Strike, proving the value of women and their allies.
A Day Without a Woman
Wednesday, March 8, noon
City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.
Contact: facebook.com/coloradospringsfeminists
Join the conversation
Attend tonight's public meeting, the first in a series on the Strawberry Hill Master Plan — The Broadmoor's plans for developing the Strawberry Fields open space.
Strawberry Hill Master PlanPublic Meeting
Wednesday, March 8, 5-7 p.m.
Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School
1200 W. Cheyenne Road
Contact: info@strawberryhillmasterplan.com
Support Standing Rock
Show solidarity with the world's indigenous peoples by joining this national action, called for by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, who hope allies will show vocal support for their cause.
Rise With Standing Rock
Friday, March 10, 5-7 p.m.
City Hall
107 N. Nevada Ave.
Contact: ryanunitecoloradosprings@gmail.com
