Get Involved 

Greet the candidates
Enjoy a casual, informative meeting with City Council candidates and Colorado Springs Rising Professionals.
Kickin' It With City Council Candidates
Wednesday, March 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse & Pub
21 S. Tejon St.
Contact: facebook.com/CSRisingProfessionals
Blab about the ballot
Get informed about upcoming ballot issues — controlling Utilities' ownership, stormwater investment and broadband access — with reps from Citizens Project, League of Women Voters and the NAACP.
Colorado Springs Election Ballot Issue Forum
Saturday, March 18, 2:30-4 p.m.
NAACP Office, 1613 S. Murray Blvd.
Contact: action@naacpstateconference.org
Understand the repeal
Wade through the implications of the Affordable Care Act repeal with state Rep. Pete Lee, Rep. Tony Exum and Sen. Michael Merrifield, who will discuss health care in Lee's first town hall meeting of 2017.
ACA Town Hall
Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. to noon
Sand Creek Branch Library
1821 S. Academy Blvd.
Contact: facebook.com/peteleeco
