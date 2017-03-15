Get Involved 

Greet the candidates

Enjoy a casual, informative meeting with City Council candidates and Colorado Springs Rising Professionals.

Kickin' It With City Council Candidates

Wednesday, March 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse & Pub

21 S. Tejon St.

Contact: facebook.com/CSRisingProfessionals

Blab about the ballot

Get informed about upcoming ballot issues — controlling Utilities' ownership, stormwater investment and broadband access — with reps from Citizens Project, League of Women Voters and the NAACP.

Colorado Springs Election Ballot Issue Forum

Saturday, March 18, 2:30-4 p.m.

NAACP Office, 1613 S. Murray Blvd.

Contact: action@naacpstateconference.org

Understand the repeal

Wade through the implications of the Affordable Care Act repeal with state Rep. Pete Lee, Rep. Tony Exum and Sen. Michael Merrifield, who will discuss health care in Lee's first town hall meeting of 2017.

ACA Town Hall

Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. to noon

Sand Creek Branch Library

1821 S. Academy Blvd.

Contact: facebook.com/peteleeco

