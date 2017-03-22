Get Involved 

Plan and prepare
Join Unite Colorado Springs and speakers Lisa Villanueva of the NAACP and Ken Schauer of the Colorado Springs Area Labor Council for a meeting and planning session regarding summer activism.
Jumpstart for Justice
Sunday, March 26, 2-4 p.m.
Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
RSVP: facebook.com/unitecoloradosprings
Welcome immigrants
Get vocal against the legacy of Western imperialism by showing support for refugees and immigrants and acknowledging the effects imperialism has had on non-Western nations.
Colorado Springs Socialists March Against Imperialism
Sunday, March 26, 5-7 p.m.
City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.
Contact: 557-1866, tinyurl.com/css-marches
Learn about elections
Hear from guest speakers City Clerk Sarah Johnson and County Clerk Chuck Broerman, along with the Council of Neighbors and Organizations. They'll get you up to speed in time for our April election.
Civics on Tap
Tuesday, March 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
Storybook Brewing, 3121A N. El Paso St.
Contact: sara@cscono.org
For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 38.