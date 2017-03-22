Get Involved 

Plan and prepare

Join Unite Colorado Springs and speakers Lisa Villanueva of the NAACP and Ken Schauer of the Colorado Springs Area Labor Council for a meeting and planning session regarding summer activism.

Jumpstart for Justice

Sunday, March 26, 2-4 p.m.

Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

RSVP: facebook.com/unitecoloradosprings

Welcome immigrants

Get vocal against the legacy of Western imperialism by showing support for refugees and immigrants and acknowledging the effects imperialism has had on non-Western nations.

Colorado Springs Socialists March Against Imperialism

Sunday, March 26, 5-7 p.m.

City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.

Contact: 557-1866, tinyurl.com/css-marches

Learn about elections

Hear from guest speakers City Clerk Sarah Johnson and County Clerk Chuck Broerman, along with the Council of Neighbors and Organizations. They'll get you up to speed in time for our April election.

Civics on Tap

Tuesday, March 28, 5:30-7 p.m.

Storybook Brewing, 3121A N. El Paso St.

Contact: sara@cscono.org

