Get Involved 

Be ovary aware

Support the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society at this fast-paced auction, hosted by professional auctioneer Thomas Langelend. There will also be live music, food and drink, and the chance to do some good for a hard-working nonprofit organization.

TEAL Charity Auction

Friday, March 31, 6-8:30 p.m.

Ross Auction

2430 S. Academy Blvd., $30 suggested donation

Contact: facebook.com/beovaryaware

Make a safe space

Encourage the consideration of ethics in space-related travel, exploration, surveillance and military operations by attending this bannering, vigil and informational forum at the annual Space Symposium.

Monday, April 3, 5:30-7 p.m.

The Broadmoor

1 Lake Ave.

Contact: bill.sulzman@gmail.com

Honor MLK

Enjoy performances by local poets and hip-hop musicians, followed by an open mic. This will be the 49th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination; honor him by listening to the voices of black artists.

Tuesday, April 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

30 W. Dale St.

Contact: naacpstateconference.org

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 38.