Brush up on your governmental know-how by joining the Citizens Project for this class on the inner workings of politics, how to get involved and how to work together as a community. RSVP required.
Civics 101
Thursday, April 13, 6-8 p.m.
Ivywild School
1604 S. Cascade Ave.
Contact: citizensproject.org
Attend the second Strawberry Hill Master Plan meeting in order to stay abreast of what The Broadmoor plans to do with the Strawberry Fields open space.
Strawberry Hill Master Plan Public Meeting 2
Thursday, April 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School
1200 W. Cheyenne Road
Contact: info@strawberryhillmasterplan.com
Demand Trump's taxes
Join this local action in conjunction with the national event demanding that Donald Trump release his tax returns, as he is the first president since Nixon to refuse to do so.
Rally for Trump's Tax Returns
Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. to noon
Acacia Park
115 E. Platte Ave.
Contact: unitecoloradosprings.org
