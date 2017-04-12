Get refreshed

Brush up on your governmental know-how by joining the Citizens Project for this class on the inner workings of politics, how to get involved and how to work together as a community. RSVP required.

Civics 101

Thursday, April 13, 6-8 p.m.

Ivywild School

1604 S. Cascade Ave.

Contact: citizensproject.org

Stay in the loop

Attend the second Strawberry Hill Master Plan meeting in order to stay abreast of what The Broadmoor plans to do with the Strawberry Fields open space.

Strawberry Hill Master Plan Public Meeting 2

Thursday, April 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School

1200 W. Cheyenne Road

Contact: info@strawberryhillmasterplan.com

Demand Trump's taxes

Join this local action in conjunction with the national event demanding that Donald Trump release his tax returns, as he is the first president since Nixon to refuse to do so.

Rally for Trump's Tax Returns

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. to noon

Acacia Park

115 E. Platte Ave.

Contact: unitecoloradosprings.org

