Get Involved 

Bring out the bikes

Support Kids on Bikes by attending their annual bike swap. Trade or sell your used bikes and outdoor gear in time for summer.

CS Bike Swap 2017

Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Soccer Haus

4845 List Drive

Contact: galvarado719@gmail.com, kidsonbikes.net

Get fit

Make sure Colorado Springs City Auditorium has the support it needs by attending fitness workshops, browsing booths and buying from vendors.

City Auditorium Fitness Fundraiser

Sunday, April 23, 3-5 p.m.

Colorado Springs City Auditorium

221 E. Kiowa St., $5 minimum donation

Contact: 385-5969, tinyurl.com/CS-cityaud

Address homelessness

Attend this panel discussion with community leaders in homeless outreach as they discuss our city's homeless and what we can do to help.

The State of Homelessness in Colorado Springs

Tuesday, April 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15-$20, RSVP required

Marian House Soup Kitchen

14 W. Bijou St.

Contact: artemiswomen.org, tinyurl.com/CS-Artemis

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 40.