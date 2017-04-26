Get Involved 

Concentrate on climate

Join Bill Barron, Citizens Climate Lobby's Western regional director, who will discuss how to take action on behalf of the environment when it comes to lobbying your representatives.

Energy Freedom Tour

Thursday, April 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

Contact: tinyurl.com/Climate-Barron

Look to the future

Learn about the Pikes Peak Community Foundation's plans for the future, including its grant programs, which formerly supported numerous influential area nonprofits.

Same Mission, New Focus: A Conversation with Pikes Peak Community Foundation

Friday, April 28, 9-10:30 a.m.

Tim Gill Center for Public Media

315 E. Costilla St.

Contact: info@cnecoloradosprings.org

Pull triple duty

March with local organizations to draw attention to three important issues, hosted in solidarity with the People's Climate March in Washington, D.C.

People's March for Climate, Jobs and Justice

Saturday, April 29, 1-3:30 p.m.

City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.

Contact: unitecoloradosprings@gmail.com, tinyurl.com/CS-PeoplesMarch

