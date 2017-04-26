Get Involved 

Concentrate on climate
Join Bill Barron, Citizens Climate Lobby's Western regional director, who will discuss how to take action on behalf of the environment when it comes to lobbying your representatives.
Energy Freedom Tour
Thursday, April 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
Contact: tinyurl.com/Climate-Barron
Look to the future
Learn about the Pikes Peak Community Foundation's plans for the future, including its grant programs, which formerly supported numerous influential area nonprofits.
Same Mission, New Focus: A Conversation with Pikes Peak Community Foundation
Friday, April 28, 9-10:30 a.m.
Tim Gill Center for Public Media
315 E. Costilla St.
Contact: info@cnecoloradosprings.org
Pull triple duty
March with local organizations to draw attention to three important issues, hosted in solidarity with the People's Climate March in Washington, D.C.
People's March for Climate, Jobs and Justice
Saturday, April 29, 1-3:30 p.m.
City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.
Contact: unitecoloradosprings@gmail.com, tinyurl.com/CS-PeoplesMarch
