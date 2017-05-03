Get involved 

Be bike aware
Help the city plan better bike infrastructure by reviewing the Colorado Springs Bicycle Master Plan. You'll have an opportunity to ask questions and provide input.
Bike Master Plan Open House
Wednesday, May 3, 5-7 p.m.
Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
Contact: 385-2489, coloradosprings.gov/bikes
Neighbor up
Join the Council of Neighbors and Organizations for mini-expos throughout the city, held at various community centers. You will meet your neighbors, identify community needs and benefit from panels, activities and giveaways.
Neighbor Up! Week Mini-Expos
Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Various locations, see online for details
Contact: sara@cscono.org, cscono.org/index.html
Bingo for bucks
Play some bingo with the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire, a local LGBTQ organization that raises money for various local charities. Each packet includes seven full games of bingo.
UCPPE Progressive Jackpot Bingo
Monday, May 8, 7-9 p.m.
Underground
110 N. Nevada Ave.
Contact: 578-7771, antoniettelilly1959@yahoo.com
