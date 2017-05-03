Get involved 

Be bike aware

Help the city plan better bike infrastructure by reviewing the Colorado Springs Bicycle Master Plan. You'll have an opportunity to ask questions and provide input.

Bike Master Plan Open House

Wednesday, May 3, 5-7 p.m.

Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

Contact: 385-2489, coloradosprings.gov/bikes

Neighbor up

Join the Council of Neighbors and Organizations for mini-expos throughout the city, held at various community centers. You will meet your neighbors, identify community needs and benefit from panels, activities and giveaways.

Neighbor Up! Week Mini-Expos

Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Various locations, see online for details

Contact: sara@cscono.org, cscono.org/index.html

Bingo for bucks

Play some bingo with the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire, a local LGBTQ organization that raises money for various local charities. Each packet includes seven full games of bingo.

UCPPE Progressive Jackpot Bingo

Monday, May 8, 7-9 p.m.

Underground

110 N. Nevada Ave.

Contact: 578-7771, antoniettelilly1959@yahoo.com

