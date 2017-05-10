Get Involved 

Shop and support
Pick up any last-minute Mother's Day gifts at this diverse vendor fair. Proceeds support Helping Hands Helping the Community, which works to get homeless veterans off the streets.
Mother's Day Event
Friday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Citadel mall, 750 Citadel Drive
Contact: facebook.com/HelpingHands-HelpingTheCommunity
Stay inspired
Join former monk and long-time eco-justice activist Satish Kumar, who will share his wisdom on the fight for ecological justice, and inspire listeners to stay strong in the face of adversity.
"Toward an Era of Ecology and
Imagination"
Monday, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
CC's Olin Hall, 1010 N. Nevada Ave.
Contact: coloradocollege.edu, shautzinger@coloradocollege.edu
Fight like a mom
Stand with the mothers of Colorado Springs CAN and talk to Sen. Cory Gardner's staff about health care and Planned Parenthood, while celebrating activists who are also mothers, in honor of Mother's Day.
Fight Like a Mother for Health Care
Tuesday, May 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
102 S. Tejon St.
Contact: cospringscan.com
