Get Involved 

Come together

Join community leaders and activists for a discussion about how to make our community a safer, more just, more welcoming place.

Standing Up for Justice & Unity

Thursday, May 18, 7-8 p.m., following the Morris Dees presentation

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

Contact and RSVP: facebook.com/TogetherForCoS

Stay vocal

Keep speaking out in support of progressive legislation and speaking against regressive legislation by writing postcards to your representatives with the Colorado Springs Feminists.

Social Action Hour: Postcards

Saturday, May 20, 7-8:30 p.m.

The Principal's Office, 1604 S. Cascade

Contact: facebook.com/coloradospringsfeminists

Fund your furry friends

Raise money for Happy Cats Haven, a nonprofit cat adoption center, while spoiling yourself or a loved one with brunch, truffles, mimosas, chair massages and more.

Purrfectly Spoiled Spa Day

Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave.

Contact: facebook.com/happycatshaven, 362-4600

