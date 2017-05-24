Get Involved 

Get energized

Join clean energy advocate Ken Regelson and the Southeastern Colorado Renewable Energy Society for a discussion on closing Martin Drake Power Plant.

"From Coal-Fired Drake to Renewables"

Thursday, May 25, 6:30-8 p.m.

Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

Contact: jostrom@lindseyfam.net, SECRES.org

Counter climate change

Benefit from an education in climate advocacy while supporting this brand-new chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby. Learn how to build strategies and work to move Congress toward climate solutions.

Climate Advocate Training

Tuesday, May 30, 6:30-9 p.m.

Christ Congregational Church

1003 Liberty Lane, Pueblo

Contact/RSVP: PuebloCCL@gmail.com, tinyurl.com/PuebloCCL

Move it out

Help Inside/Out Youth Services move to its new location. The organization is looking for people to help paint walls and clean, as well as folks to help move furniture once the new space is prepared. Contact to set up a time and place to help out.

Inside/Out Youth Services Move

Now through June 3

Inside/Out Youth Services, 412 S. Tejon St.

Contact: director@insideoutys.org,

328-1056

