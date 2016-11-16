Get Invoved 

Just dance

Do double duty with your philanthropic donations, benefiting Therapeutic Recreation Community Partners and the Colorado Springs Community Centers while you also enjoy a dance party. A light lunch will be provided at this Give! Campaign event.

TheraDisco: Dance and Donate

Friday, Nov. 18, noon to 1 p.m.

Hillside Community Center

925 S. Institute St.

Contact: 520-9463, tinyurl.com/GiVE-disco

Think of the children

Bring 10 bucks, two books and one unwrapped toy to donate to local K-5 children, and you get to take advantage of a black-tie cocktail reception with live entertainment and more. Not a bad deal.

YOT Club 20th Anniversary Holiday Benefit

Saturday, Nov. 19, 8-11 p.m.

The Mansion, 20 N. Tejon St.

RSVP by Nov. 18 at tinyurl.com/YOT-RSVP

Contact: aidanlryan@gmail.com

Swap and support

Trade your gently used clothes for a fresh wardrobe. Your donation benefits Give! nonprofits Manitou Art Center, Happy Cats Haven and Seeds Community Café.

Pretty Kitty Clothing Swap

Sunday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Manitou Art Center

513 Manitou Ave., $3 suggested donation

Contact: 685-1861

