November 16, 2016 Calendar » Get Involved

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Get Invoved 

Tools

Just dance

Do double duty with your philanthropic donations, benefiting Therapeutic Recreation Community Partners and the Colorado Springs Community Centers while you also enjoy a dance party. A light lunch will be provided at this Give! Campaign event.

TheraDisco: Dance and Donate

Friday, Nov. 18, noon to 1 p.m.

Hillside Community Center

925 S. Institute St.

Contact: 520-9463, tinyurl.com/GiVE-disco

Think of the children

Bring 10 bucks, two books and one unwrapped toy to donate to local K-5 children, and you get to take advantage of a black-tie cocktail reception with live entertainment and more. Not a bad deal.

YOT Club 20th Anniversary Holiday Benefit

Saturday, Nov. 19, 8-11 p.m.

The Mansion, 20 N. Tejon St.

RSVP by Nov. 18 at tinyurl.com/YOT-RSVP

Contact: aidanlryan@gmail.com

Swap and support

Trade your gently used clothes for a fresh wardrobe. Your donation benefits Give! nonprofits Manitou Art Center, Happy Cats Haven and Seeds Community Café.

Pretty Kitty Clothing Swap

Sunday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Manitou Art Center

513 Manitou Ave., $3 suggested donation

Contact: 685-1861

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 53.

More Get Involved »

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Get Involved

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Monthly Historical Presentation: "Contested Ground" @ Colorado Springs Masonic Hall

    • $17

  • User Submitted
    SCWCC Business Lunch @ Garden of the Gods Club

    • Members $38, Non-Members & walk-ins $45
    • Buy Tickets

  • Playing Around
    SKisM, DJ GBP, Re-know, RMC @ Rawkus

    • Fri., Dec. 9, 8:30 p.m. $9.95-plus

  • User Submitted
    Navidad Flamenca: A Flamenco Christmas Night @ Cucuru Gallery Café

    • Sat., Dec. 3, 7:30-9 p.m. $15-$20
    • Buy Tickets

  • Playing Around User Submitted
    The Band Sparrow and Something Like Yesterday @ Rocks Sports Bar & Grill

    • Fri., Nov. 25, 8 p.m.
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation