Get Invoved 

Just dance
Do double duty with your philanthropic donations, benefiting Therapeutic Recreation Community Partners and the Colorado Springs Community Centers while you also enjoy a dance party. A light lunch will be provided at this Give! Campaign event.
TheraDisco: Dance and Donate
Friday, Nov. 18, noon to 1 p.m.
Hillside Community Center
925 S. Institute St.
Contact: 520-9463, tinyurl.com/GiVE-disco
Think of the children
Bring 10 bucks, two books and one unwrapped toy to donate to local K-5 children, and you get to take advantage of a black-tie cocktail reception with live entertainment and more. Not a bad deal.
YOT Club 20th Anniversary Holiday Benefit
Saturday, Nov. 19, 8-11 p.m.
The Mansion, 20 N. Tejon St.
RSVP by Nov. 18 at tinyurl.com/YOT-RSVP
Contact: aidanlryan@gmail.com
Swap and support
Trade your gently used clothes for a fresh wardrobe. Your donation benefits Give! nonprofits Manitou Art Center, Happy Cats Haven and Seeds Community Café.
Pretty Kitty Clothing Swap
Sunday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Manitou Art Center
513 Manitou Ave., $3 suggested donation
Contact: 685-1861
