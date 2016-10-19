October 19, 2016 Calendar » Get Involved

Get Invovlved 

Tools

Get informed

Don't just check random boxes on your ballot. Learn about the state's ballot issues and make informed decisions.

"What's on Your Ballot? Colorado Ballot Questions"

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Library 21c

1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free

Contact: LWVPPR@gmail.com

Know your rights

Learn how to navigate encounters with police officers and other law enforcement at this training facilitated by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Know Your Rights Training

Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

CSU-Pueblo's Library and Academic Resources Center

2200 Bonforte Blvd., free

Contact: 719/547-2177

Raise awareness

Call attention to the lack of cold-weather shelters for the homeless in this theatrical action. Participants will wear frozen special effects makeup to invoke the image of freezing temperatures.

Winter Is Coming: An Action to Raise Awareness and Save Lives

Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First Congregational Church

20 E. St. Vrain St., free

Contact and registration: facebook.com/coalitionforcompassionandaction

For more civic and volunteer opportunities, see Listings on p. 86.

