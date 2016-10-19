Get Invovlved 

Get informed
Don't just check random boxes on your ballot. Learn about the state's ballot issues and make informed decisions.
"What's on Your Ballot? Colorado Ballot Questions"
Wednesday, Oct. 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Library 21c
1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free
Contact: LWVPPR@gmail.com
Know your rights
Learn how to navigate encounters with police officers and other law enforcement at this training facilitated by the American Civil Liberties Union.
Know Your Rights Training
Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.
CSU-Pueblo's Library and Academic Resources Center
2200 Bonforte Blvd., free
Contact: 719/547-2177
Raise awareness
Call attention to the lack of cold-weather shelters for the homeless in this theatrical action. Participants will wear frozen special effects makeup to invoke the image of freezing temperatures.
Winter Is Coming: An Action to Raise Awareness and Save Lives
Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
First Congregational Church
20 E. St. Vrain St., free
Contact and registration: facebook.com/coalitionforcompassionandaction
