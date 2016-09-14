September 14, 2016 Special Issues » Dish

Giardiniera 

Lil' Tin Can

Mobile business
299-1393
liltincan.com
click to enlarge dish3-1-cb0d5e41ee3558b1.jpg

Ingredients

4 peppers (serrano or jalapeño, hotter; banana or poblano, milder; thinly sliced, and seeded if less spiciness preferred)

1 red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1 orange bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

2 celery stalks, thinly sliced

2 carrots, thinly sliced

½ c. white onion, thinly sliced

1 small cauliflower, sliced into bite-sized florets

½ c. sliced zucchini, seeds removed

2 or 3 minced garlic cloves (depending on size)

5 oz. thinly sliced green olives

2 tbsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1½ tbsp. chopped fresh oregano

1½ tbsp. chopped fresh basil

1 tsp. red pepper flakes (or more for hotter)

½ tsp. celery seed

1 c. white vinegar

1 c. olive oil

Instructions

Add all ingredients together, then put into a jar and close it. Let it sit at room temperature for several days, then taste. You can add more hot peppers and/or salt if you want it hotter or saltier, and let sit again. Refrigerate when satisfied with the flavor. It gets better with aging.

For a fun spin, add this to chopped or diced tomatoes and juices for a zippy, fresh Gazpacho soup. (Before putting in veggies, you can thin it to your preference with an immersion blender.)

Aftertaste

This recipe was my Nona's. She often would lay out a spread of bread, Bagna Cauda, cheeses and these pickled veggies. Hope you and your family enjoy them as we did, growing up.

— Submitted by chef/owner Tiffany Tomaso-Kelly

  • Lay out a spread of bread, Bagna Cauda, cheeses and these pickled veggies.

