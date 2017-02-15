February 15, 2017 News » Local News

Give! campaign collects $1.4 million for local nonprofits 

click to enlarge SEAN CAYTON
  • Sean Cayton
The 2016 Indy Give! campaign, which runs during the holiday season, collected nearly $1.4 million from 9,245 donations for 72 local nonprofits. The Indy launched Give! in 2009.

"Many people said this year was the best year ever; making it easy for donors to give through the improved website, for getting the word out through so many community-minded media outlets, and providing a lot of perks for participating nonprofits," says Executive Director Barb Van Hoy. "... Our awards ceremony featured an extended standing ovation for departing Give! Chief Operating Officer Jack Ward, who is credited with making so many successful changes over the last year."

