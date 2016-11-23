Giving thanks 

It's that time of year again when family and friends come together to share a meal, give thanks and keep traditions.

click to enlarge Mary Frieg

Mary Frieg of near the Air Force Academy runs Savory Spice Shop.

What are your Thanksgiving traditions? Well, we have a tradition of inviting other people to our home, other people who don't have a place to go, who don't have family nearby to have Thanksgiving with. So they come to our house and then we usually go around the table and everyone shares something they are thankful for. And then we say grace, and thank God for our blessings.

The way we learn about Thanksgiving in elementary school is framed as being very positive. Do you think schools should shift their portrayal of the "Thanksgiving" story? Well, yeah, I was raised with really happy pilgrims and Indians getting together, and I think it's true in the way that the Indians really did help the pilgrims. But I think it wouldn't hurt to share some of the hardships for both sides. So I think it could be expanded a bit. I don't know if it should be completely rewritten, but expanded would be good.

What are your plans this year? We are staying here, mostly because we have the small business. So, the next day, Black Friday, will be a big day. We are having our son over, as well as a bunch of other people. It's going to be a big group, and so we're excited about that. And we love to cook, so it's great to be hospitable and also cook for everyone.

Are you making a traditional meal? We will for the most part, but with maybe a little bit of culinary upgrading. At the shop, we're doing a workshop called "No More Green Bean Casserole," so ... we like to do the traditional stuff but spice it up a little bit. Upgrade it. We're even making green Jello with fruit in it, so it's kind of retro.

click to enlarge Autumn Isleib

Autumn Isleib of the Westside works for Health Warrior.

Do you have a good Thanksgiving story? Oh man. Well, I've spent a lot of Thanksgivings away from home, so not really. It's not super funny, but I believe I got food poisoning once. I lived in Texas at the time, and we had this crazy freak blizzard, and my dad thought I should stay put. So my dad drove up to get me; it was a three-hour drive to bring me back down, and then the next day I was really sick. No one else got sick, so we couldn't really pinpoint what happened, but hopefully that doesn't happen this year.

What are your plans this year? Now that all my family is in Texas, I kind of just bounce around up here. I have a lot of friends and old co-workers, so I'll probably go to somebody's house, but more than likely I'll just go out for a big hike. Get up into the mountains.

What are you most thankful for this year? I'm thankful for a lot of things. For my health and that I have a roof over my head right now, and still have a job. I'm thankful for where I'm at, and my family and friends. I'm pretty blessed. I would say that.