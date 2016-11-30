November 30, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Glenn turns consultant 

By

Tools

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

Fresh off his loss in the U.S. Senate race, Darryl Glenn is launching a political consultancy.

Glenn has always worked at his family law practice and as a personal trainer while serving as an El Paso County commissioner, for which he's paid $87,300 a year.

In a news release, Glenn makes it clear he wants to keep a hand in politics. He says DLG Esquire Attorney at Law is "ready to walk clients through the complicated process of making an initiative, social enterprise or campaign a reality."

Under a headline that says the firm "is ready to take you higher," the website says DLG will help "strategic policy makers and business and neighborhood leaders implement innovative solutions to growing community challenges," as well as consult on political campaigns.

Glenn touted an extreme right agenda to muscle his way through a crowded field of GOP candidates to capture the nomination for U.S. Senate, but lost to Sen. Michael Bennet by 5.7 percentage points on Nov. 8.

His new wife, Jane Northrup Glenn, is billed on the website as "an unapologetic Christian, capitalist and non-conformist" who founded Authority Staffing, a social enterprise specializing in employment for those with criminal backgrounds.

More Local News »

  • Darryl Glenn is launching a political consultancy.

Speaking of Darryl Glenn, politics

Tags: , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Popular Events

  • Bikes and Brew @ Old Town Bike Shop

    • Thu., Dec. 1, 6-8:30 p.m.

  • Lower Cañon/Park Avenue Public Workshop @ Manitou Springs City Hall

    • Wed., Nov. 30, 6 p.m.

  • Community Blood Drive @ Evans Army Community Hospital

    • Thu., Dec. 1, 8-9:40 & 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

  • Do Good Drinking @ Pikes Peak Brewing Co.

  • User Submitted
    Top Cat & Tails @ Manitou Springs Town Hall

    • Fri., Dec. 2, 6:30-10 p.m. $40
    • Buy Tickets
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation