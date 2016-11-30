Glenn turns consultant 

Fresh off his loss in the U.S. Senate race, Darryl Glenn is launching a political consultancy.

Glenn has always worked at his family law practice and as a personal trainer while serving as an El Paso County commissioner, for which he's paid $87,300 a year.

In a news release, Glenn makes it clear he wants to keep a hand in politics. He says DLG Esquire Attorney at Law is "ready to walk clients through the complicated process of making an initiative, social enterprise or campaign a reality."

Under a headline that says the firm "is ready to take you higher," the website says DLG will help "strategic policy makers and business and neighborhood leaders implement innovative solutions to growing community challenges," as well as consult on political campaigns.

Glenn touted an extreme right agenda to muscle his way through a crowded field of GOP candidates to capture the nomination for U.S. Senate, but lost to Sen. Michael Bennet by 5.7 percentage points on Nov. 8.

His new wife, Jane Northrup Glenn, is billed on the website as "an unapologetic Christian, capitalist and non-conformist" who founded Authority Staffing, a social enterprise specializing in employment for those with criminal backgrounds.