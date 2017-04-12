Golden Gyros may be losing its shine 

click to enlarge Riley Bratzler

Our previous visits to Golden Gyros — open across from the Olympic Training Center in a former Taco Bell spot, since 2012 — have been marked by the outfit’s outstanding saffron-sumac-turmeric chicken kabobs. So we challenge ourselves to order something else: a gyro platter and falafel platter (each $7.99).They arrive on foam plates with plastic ware, generously portioned with side salads composed blandly of iceberg lettuce, pale tomatos, cucumber wedges and feta crumbles — no dressing. The falafel disks bear nice crunch, with sesame seeds mixed in the dough, and they finish with a strong vegetal note. Accompanying hummus could use more seasoning though. Our gyro arrives freshly shaved off a commercial rotisserie log, a familiar commodity, heightened by a zesty tzatziki dip with chewy pita triangles. But everything feels just serviceable, leaving me wondering if that chicken still shines.