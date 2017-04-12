Header Promo Spot
Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 12, 2017 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Golden Gyros may be losing its shine 

By

Tools

click to enlarge RILEY BRATZLER
  • Riley Bratzler
Our previous visits to Golden Gyros — open across from the Olympic Training Center in a former Taco Bell spot, since 2012 — have been marked by the outfit’s outstanding saffron-sumac-turmeric chicken kabobs. So we challenge ourselves to order something else: a gyro platter and falafel platter (each $7.99).

They arrive on foam plates with plastic ware, generously portioned with side salads composed blandly of iceberg lettuce, pale tomatos, cucumber wedges and feta crumbles — no dressing. The falafel disks bear nice crunch, with sesame seeds mixed in the dough, and they finish with a strong vegetal note. Accompanying hummus could use more seasoning though. Our gyro arrives freshly shaved off a commercial rotisserie log, a familiar commodity, heightened by a zesty tzatziki dip with chewy pita triangles. But everything feels just serviceable, leaving me wondering if that chicken still shines.

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation