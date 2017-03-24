Grandaddy remains way ahead of the curve 

Grandaddy, "Last Place"

Most of our memories of Modesto-based Grandaddy, in the decade since they split up, center on founder Jason Lytle’s high tenor and how it defined a certain alt-country style. But reunion albumalso recalls the odd techno-quirks and inside jokes that really made Grandaddy unique as sort of a cyber-stoner Deadhead specialist. Some might find the references to tech culture dated, but like a decade-old issue ofmagazine, Grandaddy still remains way ahead of most curves. In tracks like “Brush With the Wild” and “Evermore,” Lytle delivers those nasal harmonies that define Grandaddy’s traditional side, while songs like “Way We Won’t” and “Oh She Deleter” revel in weirdness. Grandaddy for 2017 is like the Grandaddy of a decade previous: humorous without being cynical, and kind and loving in a way few 21st-century acts are capable of being.Sparklehorse, Super Furry Animals, Band of Horses