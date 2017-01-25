Greatness: A poem by Idris Goodwin in the time of Trump 

Make America Stay Late Again.
Make America Lose Weight Again.
Wake America 'Round 8 Again.
Tighten America's Brakes Again.
Make America Make Again.
Make America Dub Tapes Again.
Re-spin America's Breaks and Hymns.
Create America's Face Again.
Scrape America's Plate Again.
Fake America's Wins Again.
Reshape America's Greats Again.
Rate America's Grades Again.
Again, America Makes a Sin.
Pretend America's Great Again.
Great, America's Late Again.
Lets Wait till America Makes it in.
Wait, America's Lost Again.
Make America Make Some Friends.
Great America's Faking Grins.
Remake America's Name Again.
Break America's Aim Again.
Replace America's Hate Again.
Create Great(er) Americans..... Again? (okay)
Create
Great(er)
Americans
